    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG suspends its full-year Guidance for 2022

03/08/2022 | 02:06am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Forecast
08-March-2022 / 08:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HERZOGENAURACH | 8 March 2022 | Due to the major geopolitical and economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) considers that it is currently impossible to reasonably guide for the financial year 2022 and hence suspends the guidance recently approved.
In the current unprecedented situation, it is impossible to assess at this stage how the conflict will develop and what economic and geopolitical impact it will consequently have on supply chains, in particular on the side of its customers, global automotive and industrial production, freight rates, raw material and energy prices, inflation and the global GDP development. The Schaeffler Group will closely monitor the further developments as well as the direct and indirect impacts and publish a full-year guidance as soon as this is feasible.
When it approved the annual financial statements on 22 February 2022, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG had issued full-year guidance for 2022 (item 5.2 of the forecast report of the annual report 2021) that cannot be maintained due to the developments since the date of approval.
 
Contact:  
Renata Casaro,
Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

Phone +49 9132 82-4440,
E-Mail: ir@schaeffler.com
 		 Dr. Axel Lüdeke,
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

Phone +49 9132 82-5000,
E-Mail: presse@schaeffler.com



08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1296575

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1296575  08-March-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 754 M 14 937 M 14 937 M
Net income 2021 710 M 771 M 771 M
Net Debt 2021 2 044 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 9,08%
Capitalization 3 217 M 3 493 M 3 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,83 €
Average target price 7,69 €
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jörg Bullinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-33.74%3 493
DENSO CORPORATION-24.15%48 096
APTIV PLC-35.82%28 639
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-18.61%19 266
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.34%18 467
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.16%16 794