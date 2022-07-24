Log in
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
5.575 EUR   -0.54%
05:10aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler enters into an agreement to acquire Ewellix Group
EQ
07/21SCHAEFFLER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/21SCHAEFFLER : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler enters into an agreement to acquire Ewellix Group

07/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler enters into an agreement to acquire Ewellix Group

24-Jul-2022 / 11:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler enters into an agreement to acquire Ewellix Group

HERZOGENAURACH | 24 July 2022 | Today, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) entered into an agreement with a holding company owned by Triton Fund V to acquire Ewellix Group for a purchase price of approx. EUR 582m. This amount does not include the net debt of Ewellix of approx. EUR 120m which will be assumed by Schaeffler. The closing of the purchase agreement is subject to market customary closing conditions with regard to merger control and foreign direct investment clearances. Closing is expected to occur end of 2022.

Ewellix Group is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of linear motion solutions, which incorporate state-of-the-art design and development, manufacturing expertise as well as application technology and digitalization. Its product portfolio is an excellent fit with the existing product portfolio of the industrial business of the Schaeffler Group. With the acquisition of Ewellix Group Schaeffler AG continues the expansion of its industrial division.

Ewellix Group reported revenues of approx. EUR 216m equivalent for the year 2021. Revenues of more than EUR 250m are currently expected for 2022. The Group operates 6 production and customizing sites in Europe, the U.S. and Asia and employs 1,196 employees as of 30 June 2022.

The purchase price will be paid from existing internal and external financing sources. The transaction is expected to lead to an improvement in earnings per share of Schaeffler AG in the mid-single digits already in 2024.
 

Contact
Renata Casaro,
Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone +49 9132 82-4440
email: ir@schaeffler.com		 Dr. Axel Lüdeke,
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone +49 9132 82-5000
email: presse@schaeffler.com

24-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1404487

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1404487  24-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
