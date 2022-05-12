Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 07:46:21 am EDT
5.353 EUR   -0.78%
07:32aSCHAEFFLER AG : The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions
EQ
05/11Schaeffler Group starts new year with good first quarter
AQ
05/11SCHAEFFLER : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

05/12/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

12.05.2022 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions
 

- The new name reflects the user-centric reorientation of the portfolio

- Continuous digital condition monitoring and predictive maintenance prolong life cycles of systems and machines

- With this change Schaeffler is responding to the new workplace reality of its customers, who increasingly seek smooth and sustainable production


Schweinfurt | May 12, 2022 | Industry 4.0 is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions: The renaming is a result of the reorientation of the portfolio, which has been gradually expanded in recent years from individual product solutions to comprehensive services. The new name ?Lifetime Solutions? and the subclaim ?Keep your machines rolling? symbolise the aspiration to serve the needs and wishes of maintenance and works managers over the entire life cycle of a machine.

?The challenges and opportunities are growing: increased productivity and sustainability need to be achieved with higher efficiency,? explained Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG. ?This requires comprehensive concepts ? and these are exactly what Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions is aimed towards. Our customers are our main focus, and we support them every step of the way. The goal is clear: Our products and services should make their workflows as plannable as possible and give them the certainty that their machines will run reliably and without unexpected failures."

?The new name demonstrates clearly the route we are taking,? added Rauli Hantikainen, Head of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. ?It is a value proposition: For fewer unplanned downtimes, longer life cycles of bearings and machines, greater sustainability, increased reliability during operation and thus a less stressful and more plannable working day for the plant operator. As a partner, we are on equal footing with our customers and we guide them through every stage of their production, remaining by their side with custom solutions.?

Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions combines expertise in components and digital solutions
The product and service portfolio is centered around predictive, preventive maintenance. This is based on Schaeffler?s many years of experience in the layout of bearings, as well as in their lubrication, monitoring and assembly.

The keyword "sustainability" is becoming increasingly important in production and is therefore one of the cornerstones for the development and expansion of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. The focus is on efficient and preventive maintenance. This makes valuable contributions to the better use of resources, as it prevents unplanned downtime in the plant and contributes to reducing CO2 emissions.

 

Schaeffler Group ? We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO?-efficient drives, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world?s largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germany?s third most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

 

Contact person

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone: +49 9132 82 8901
email: axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com		 Renata Casaro
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone: +49 9132 82 4440
email: ir@schaeffler.com

Yusuf Bulut
Head of Communications & Marketing
Industrial
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG Schweinfurt, Germany

phone: +49 9721 91 3934
email: bulutysu@schaeffler.com
Stefanie Dangl
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone: +49 9132 82 4440
email: ir@schaeffler.com

12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351007

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351007  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
07:32aSCHAEFFLER AG : The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions
EQ
05/11Schaeffler Group starts new year with good first quarter
AQ
05/11SCHAEFFLER : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
05/11SCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/10SCHAEFFLER : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/10SCHAEFFLER : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Schaeffler AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/10SCHAEFFLER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
05/10Schaeffler AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 928 M 15 738 M 15 738 M
Net income 2022 584 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2022 1 936 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 6,83%
Capitalization 3 593 M 3 788 M 3 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Average target price 6,91 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jörg Bullinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-25.99%3 788
DENSO CORPORATION-24.01%42 450
APTIV PLC-44.99%24 584
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.35%16 566
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-22.00%14 195
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.00%13 558