  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Schaeffler AG
  News
  Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 08:37:25 am EDT
5.643 EUR   +1.49%
08:29aSchaeffler AG english
EQ
04/07SCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/07SCHAEFFLER : Morgan Stanley keeps a Sell rating
MD
Schaeffler AG english

04/11/2022 | 08:29am EDT
11.04.2022 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.48 EUR 36469.40 EUR
5.48 EUR 6028.00 EUR
5.48 EUR 2986.60 EUR
5.48 EUR 4932.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.4800 EUR 50416.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74227  11.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
