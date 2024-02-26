EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler Announces New Automotive Manufacturing Facility



26.02.2024 / 18:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler Announces New Automotive Manufacturing Facility

Future of mobility development workforce in Ohio to add 650 jobs by 2032

Planned investment of over USD 230 million in state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and future expansion in Ohio, USA until 2032

Investment reflects Schaeffler’s ambition to realize growth potential in the Americas

Herzogenaurach, Germany / Fort Mill, S.C., USA | February 26, 2024 | Global motion technology company Schaeffler announces the expansion of its operations in the U.S. with the addition of a new manufacturing facility focused on producing automotive electric mobility solutions. This announcement represents the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the Americas region.

Schaeffler is investing over USD 230 million in building the new greenfield manufacturing facility, strategically located in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions in the state until 2032. As part of an agreement with the State of Ohio and JobsOhio, the company will receive incentives via grants and tax credits for these investments that will create 650 jobs in the state. These jobs will lead to growth at the company’s current facility in Wooster, Ohio, and the new manufacturing facility in Dover.

Construction of the new facility will begin in mid-2024 with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025. Once complete, the first phase of the facility will boast roughly 130,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space dedicated to electric mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Products manufactured at this site will include electric axles for light and medium-duty vehicles.

“Our new plant will play a pivotal role in shaping our future in the Americas region,” said Marc McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler Americas. “Dedicated to advancing our innovative product offering, our new Dover, Ohio facility will feature state-of-the-art production processes so we can better serve our customers, while also adopting sustainable practices, as we continue to pioneer motion,” continued McGrath.

The new facility will produce products with cutting-edge technology, featuring Schaeffler-designed and manufactured tools and equipment. The products include electric axles, showcasing Schaeffler’s dedication to delivering sustainable and efficient high-performance solutions for the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. Beyond innovation, sustainability is at the core of Schaeffler’s operations. The new facility will incorporate eco-friendly practices, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and to be climate neutral by 2040.

Serving the Dover Community – Committed to Ohio

The new manufacturing facility location is in the proximity of Schaeffler’s customers, major automotive OEMs, strategic suppliers, rail, access to highways and to the company’s Wooster facility, which specializes in the manufacturing of transmission systems and serves as an innovation hub for automotive electric mobility.

The new facility will create approximately 450 job opportunities by 2032. Positions include manufacturing operators (assembly, welding and CNC), material handlers, manufacturing leaders, engineers, maintenance technicians, tooling technicians, quality professionals and other support staff.

Schaeffler is committed to fostering innovation and expertise and investing in the next generation of manufacturing. Partnerships with local technical colleges will ensure a robust talent pipeline and provide the community both apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities to be part of the future of electric mobility.

For more than 40 years, Schaeffler has considered the State of Ohio a vital partner. The company has relied on the state’s talented and committed workforce to keep its original equipment and aftermarket facilities operating smoothly and the quality of its products at the highest level.

Schaeffler strives to be a strong, contributing corporate citizen in each of the communities it operates, and looks forward to developing a positive relationship with the City of Dover and Tuscarawas County. As part of its commitment to Ohio, Schaeffler recently completed an expansion in Wooster of almost 90,000 square feet to produce electric motors and components for electric powertrain systems. Schaeffler also announced an increased relationship with The Ohio State University (OSU) to create a new battery cell research and development center that will open in 2025.

Schaeffler will plan a groundbreaking event later this year to commemorate the start of construction at its future site. More information on this event will be available in the near future.

Ambitious growth plans in the Americas

Schaeffler has 15 plants in the Americas region and five Research and Development locations, with U.S. manufacturing locations in Ohio, South Carolina, Missouri, and Connecticut and has made sizeable investments in the region over the past decade. The U.S. represents a strategic growth market for the global manufacturer.

Schaeffler chose Dover, Ohio for the new manufacturing facility which will be a cornerstone to the company’s journey toward shaping a sustainable and efficient future in motion technology.

Schaeffler is reviewing if this new facility is a potential candidate for benefits provided under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act with the goal of further improving the domestic electric vehicle supply chain and local workforce skill sets.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, concluded: “We are convinced that the trend towards more electrification will continue. At the same time Schaeffler is ideally positioned to benefit from its technological leadership in hybrid and fuel-efficient technologies, in particular in the US. On that basis we are committed to support our clients achieve their emission reduction targets and to realize our growth ambitions.”

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany’s fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Contact