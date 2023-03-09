Advanced search
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
2023-03-09
6.970 EUR    0.00%
Schaeffler : Commented slides presentation Q4 and FY 2022 Schaeffler AG earnings

03/09/2023 | 01:15pm EST
COMMENTED SLIDES / CONFERENCE CALL Q4 AND FY 2022 EARNINGS

1

PUBLIC

Company Representatives

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO

Claus Bauer, CFO

Renata Casaro, Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call (Active) Participants

Christoph Laskawi, Deutsche Bank

Akshat Kacker, J.P. Morgan

Sanjay Bhagwani, Citi

Horst Schneider, Bank of America

Himanshu Agarwal, Jefferies

Stephanie Vincent, Bank of America

2

PUBLIC

Renata Casaro

Dear investors, dear analysts, thank you for joining the Schaeffler Group 2022 earnings call. As usual our call will be conducted under the disclaimer. Without further ado, I will pass the floor onto Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of the Schaeffler Group, and Mr. Claus Bauer CFO. Klaus, the floor is yours.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Thank you, Renata. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our call to everyone on the call and also in the web. You have the presentation in front of you, will quickly guide you through the main topics and then leave as much room as possible for questions and answers.

3

PUBLIC

4

PUBLIC

Klaus Rosenfeld

Let me start on Page 4 with the key messages. The Schaeffler full year 2022 performance is definitely solid in a challenging year, 9.4% growth driven by volume and price. Significant positive work on price to make that also sustainable. The margin with 6.6% is in the upper quartile of what we guided for 5% to 7%, so also in line with expectations.

I can say that Free Cash Flow was a EUR 280 mn is also more or less on the spot what the consensus indicated. Consensus was EUR 287 mn. And here we can say that if you look into the fourth quarter, there was more Capex than we expected, because we see future growth in the year that we're in. We decided for a dividend proposal of EUR 0.45, that's slightly below last year, but definitely at the upper end of the range was 48%, and I think that's a sign of strength, it reflects the balance sheet, but also our positive expectations going forward. The expectations going forward, I think are backed off the business development in particular towards the end of the year, record Order Intake in E-Mobility with EUR 5 bn speaks for itself. Robust demand in the Aftermarket. I think you will see also in the first quarter a continuously positive trend in Aftermarket, driven by the increasing demand for Aftermarket parts. And also, in Industrial, I think we have met expectations for the full year. Certainly, in the fourth quarter, there were some issues that Claus is going to explain that are one-off issues.

5

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
