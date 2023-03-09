Schaeffler : Commented slides presentation Q4 and FY 2022 Schaeffler AG earnings

Thank you, Renata. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our call to everyone on the call and also in the web. You have the presentation in front of you, will quickly guide you through the main topics and then leave as much room as possible for questions and answers.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Let me start on Page 4 with the key messages. The Schaeffler full year 2022 performance is definitely solid in a challenging year, 9.4% growth driven by volume and price. Significant positive work on price to make that also sustainable. The margin with 6.6% is in the upper quartile of what we guided for 5% to 7%, so also in line with expectations.

I can say that Free Cash Flow was a EUR 280 mn is also more or less on the spot what the consensus indicated. Consensus was EUR 287 mn. And here we can say that if you look into the fourth quarter, there was more Capex than we expected, because we see future growth in the year that we're in. We decided for a dividend proposal of EUR 0.45, that's slightly below last year, but definitely at the upper end of the range was 48%, and I think that's a sign of strength, it reflects the balance sheet, but also our positive expectations going forward. The expectations going forward, I think are backed off the business development in particular towards the end of the year, record Order Intake in E-Mobility with EUR 5 bn speaks for itself. Robust demand in the Aftermarket. I think you will see also in the first quarter a continuously positive trend in Aftermarket, driven by the increasing demand for Aftermarket parts. And also, in Industrial, I think we have met expectations for the full year. Certainly, in the fourth quarter, there were some issues that Claus is going to explain that are one-off issues.

