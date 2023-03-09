Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:25:24 2023-03-09 am EST
7.000 EUR   +0.43%
07:24aExclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
07:05aSchaeffler Grease App : More efficient and sustainable rolling bearing lubrication
PU
01:12aSchaeffler : 2023-03-09 Deutsche Bank – Roadshow London, C. Bauer, London
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaeffler Grease App: More efficient and sustainable rolling bearing lubrication

03/09/2023 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023-03-09 | Schweinfurt

  • Grease App is customer-friendly solution for complex questions relating to rolling bearing lubrication
  • App determines the ideal lubricant type, lubricant quantity, grease service life, and relubrication intervals for each bearing type
  • A contribution to more sustainable machine operation: Underlubrication or overlubrication is prevented and risk of premature bearing failures reduced

Up to 80 percent of all premature bearing failures are caused by incorrect lubrication. This is where the Grease App from the automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler comes into play for the customer by determining the ideal lubricant type, lubricant quantity, grease service life, and relubrication intervals required for initial lubrication and relubrication of the rolling bearings. The software draws on data from the in-house rolling bearing calculation tool Bearinx for the calculations. In this way, underlubrication or overlubrication and the risk of premature bearing failures can be prevented.

The App also provides guidelines on selecting suitable lubricants from the Arcanol range. In combination with the automatic lubricators from the CONCEPT range, intelligent OPTIME lubricators, and Arcanol lubricants, Schaeffler offers a perfectly coordinated system for the sustainable lubrication of rolling bearings.

The Grease App in use
The app is available free of charge in a web-based format or for downloading via the usual app stores. Once the operating conditions such as loads, speeds, and environmental influences have been entered into the app, the appropriate Arcanol grease types, grease service life, relubrication interval, and the lubricant quantity required for initial lubrication and relubrication of the rolling bearings by the customer are calculated and displayed. The ideal lubricant quantity is calculated taking the respective rolling bearing specification into account. For example, the various internal geometries of the rolling bearings are taken into consideration.

The app also provides visual and text-based information on how to optimally adjust lubricators from Schaeffler's OPTIME and CONCEPT series.

Arcanol lubricants have proven effective in rolling bearing and linear applications for decades. They undergo extensive suitability testing and are matched for optimum performance in tests based closely on applications. This results in an improved grease service life and an optimum rolling bearing operating life. The Arcanol portfolio currently comprises lubricants for multi-purpose, high-load, high-temperature, and special applications.

Arcanol lubricants are part of the Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions Portfolio, which offers a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions for industrial maintenance and is designed to help maintenance personnel throughout the entire operating life of a machine.

The Grease App has also been integrated into the Schaeffler sales system medias, to ensure the seamless supply of all relevant information to the customer.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
07:24aExclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
07:05aSchaeffler Grease App : More efficient and sustainable rolling bearing lubrication
PU
01:12aSchaeffler : 2023-03-09 Deutsche Bank – Roadshow London, C. Bauer, London
PU
03/08Conti targets improvement in automotive supply business - share tops Dax index
DP
03/08SCHAEFFLER : UBS remains Neutral
MD
03/08SCHAEFFLER : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
03/08SCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/08SCHAEFFLER : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/07SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03/07Transcript : Schaeffler AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 413 M 17 341 M 17 341 M
Net income 2023 672 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2023 2 307 M 2 437 M 2 437 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,89x
Yield 2023 6,65%
Capitalization 4 642 M 4 904 M 4 904 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,97 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG9.51%4 904
DENSO CORPORATION16.16%41 497
APTIV PLC25.52%31 674
CONTINENTAL AG39.80%16 537
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.08%15 870
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.48%14 933