Schaeffler Grease App: More efficient and sustainable rolling bearing lubrication

2023-03-09 | Schweinfurt

Grease App is customer-friendly solution for complex questions relating to rolling bearing lubrication

App determines the ideal lubricant type, lubricant quantity, grease service life, and relubrication intervals for each bearing type

A contribution to more sustainable machine operation: Underlubrication or overlubrication is prevented and risk of premature bearing failures reduced

Up to 80 percent of all premature bearing failures are caused by incorrect lubrication. This is where the Grease App from the automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler comes into play for the customer by determining the ideal lubricant type, lubricant quantity, grease service life, and relubrication intervals required for initial lubrication and relubrication of the rolling bearings. The software draws on data from the in-house rolling bearing calculation tool Bearinx for the calculations. In this way, underlubrication or overlubrication and the risk of premature bearing failures can be prevented.

The App also provides guidelines on selecting suitable lubricants from the Arcanol range. In combination with the automatic lubricators from the CONCEPT range, intelligent OPTIME lubricators, and Arcanol lubricants, Schaeffler offers a perfectly coordinated system for the sustainable lubrication of rolling bearings.

The Grease App in use

The app is available free of charge in a web-based format or for downloading via the usual app stores. Once the operating conditions such as loads, speeds, and environmental influences have been entered into the app, the appropriate Arcanol grease types, grease service life, relubrication interval, and the lubricant quantity required for initial lubrication and relubrication of the rolling bearings by the customer are calculated and displayed. The ideal lubricant quantity is calculated taking the respective rolling bearing specification into account. For example, the various internal geometries of the rolling bearings are taken into consideration.

The app also provides visual and text-based information on how to optimally adjust lubricators from Schaeffler's OPTIME and CONCEPT series.

Arcanol lubricants have proven effective in rolling bearing and linear applications for decades. They undergo extensive suitability testing and are matched for optimum performance in tests based closely on applications. This results in an improved grease service life and an optimum rolling bearing operating life. The Arcanol portfolio currently comprises lubricants for multi-purpose, high-load, high-temperature, and special applications.

Arcanol lubricants are part of the Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions Portfolio, which offers a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions for industrial maintenance and is designed to help maintenance personnel throughout the entire operating life of a machine.

The Grease App has also been integrated into the Schaeffler sales system medias, to ensure the seamless supply of all relevant information to the customer.