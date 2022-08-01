Schaeffler : Products and solutions for more reliability and sustainability in rail transport

2022-08-01 | Schweinfurt

New and innovative product solutions for passenger and freight transport

Sensorized systems and data models allow predictive maintenance

100 percent return service and bearing reconditioning for sustainable rail operations

Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, InnoTrans, the leading international trade fair for transport technology, is opening its doors again to show, what the future of mobility will bring. As one of the world's leading automotive and industrial suppliers, to the rail sector among others, Schaeffler will be at the trade fair in Berlin from September 20 to 23, 2022 to showcase its new solutions for bearings in rail vehicles as well as innovative systems that further improve the competitiveness of the rail sector and support its ongoing process of digitalization. The company will also highlight the major demands imposed on the industry, i.e., reduced downtimes, optimized closed-loop supply chain and sparing use of resources.

"When it comes to achieving global climate goals, the mobility sector plays a key role," says Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG. "And this is precisely why new solutions for mobility are an integral part of our Roadmap 2025. At InnoTrans 2022, we will be showing, for example, how we as a supplier are continuing to advance sustainability and availability in rail transport thanks to our components and systems."

"The portfolio that Schaeffler will present at the fair this year is in keeping with the motto 'Reliable, predictable, sustainable - Schaeffler Solutions for Innovations in Rail'. This encapsulates the core issues that are of key concern to our customers and us," explains Dr. Michael Holzapfel, Senior Vice President Business Unit Rail - Industrial Europe at Schaeffler. "Since the last InnoTrans in 2018 we have worked with our customers to develop products and solutions that will make a substantial contribution towards more sustainability through digitalization in the rail sector."

Reliable: New products for greater reliability

At InnoTrans, Schaeffler will showcase an improved Y25 housing including optimized WJ/WJP bearings. The housing for axlebox bearings is rated for an axle load of up to 25 tons. Because it weighs 14 percent less than its predecessor, the tare weight is reduced and higher payloads are possible. With the new Y25 housing, Schaeffler is keeping pace with the market trends in freight transport for extended maintenance intervals and CO2 reduction.

The company's new and powerful rolling bearings for inboard bearing drive wheelsets for high-speed trains also promise greater efficiency and reliability. With its longstanding industry expertise and extensive system knowledge, Schaeffler has managed to not only satisfy the market requirements for higher power density, weight reduction and smaller installation spaces, but even go beyond them.

Predictable: Solutions for the digital future of rail

The data matrix code (DMC), which is the basis for more digitalization in the rail segment, is applied to each bearing during manufacturing and allows the continuous capture of product and operating data as well as maintenance information. A digital twin of the respective product is created with a comprehensive, chronologically arranged life cycle record. Visitors to the Schaeffler booth can see for themselves the diverse possibilities and advantages of the DMC, especially for exchanging information between component suppliers, vehicle manufacturers and operators.

Sustainable: Optimized closed-loop supply chain for sustainable rail operation

For Schaeffler, sustainability is not just about manufacturing longer-lasting products and components but about making sparing use of raw materials and valuable resources by reconditioning bearings to the highest standards of quality. Moreover, Schaeffler's 100 percent return service for rail bearings offers rail operators significantly improved train availability and maximization of service life. Through its services and technologies, Schaeffler combines cost efficiency and climate protection.

At InnoTrans, alongside the above-mentioned products and solutions, Schaeffler will present innovative R&D projects that will significantly accelerate digitalization while ensuring more sustainability in the rail sector.