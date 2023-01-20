Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:00:15 2023-01-20 am EST
6.363 EUR   +1.32%
03:11aSchaeffler : Securing Green Electricity from Wind Power
PU
02:35aSCHAEFFLER : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/12Company: Europe's largest rare earth deposit discovered in Sweden
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaeffler : Securing Green Electricity from Wind Power

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023-01-20 | Herzogenaurach

  • Schaeffler concludes offtake agreement with Statkraft Markets GmbH
  • Supply contract for the purchase of wind energy begins in 2024 and covers around eight percent of the electricity demand in Germany
  • Power purchase agreement increases planning security and independence from volatile electricity market

Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will purchase electricity from wind turbines in the long term from Statkraft Markets GmbH, a leading international producer in the field of renewable energies. The plants, commissioned in October 2022 in Staufenberg, Hesse (Giessen district), will provide green electricity with a total capacity of around 18 megawatts for five years. Since 2020, 100 percent of the electricity purchased in Germany has come from renewable sources. Starting in 2024, the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft will perspectively cover eight percent of Schaeffler's electricity needs in Germany. Schaeffler concluded a PPA with Statkraft back in September and has been sourcing 11 percent of its electricity requirements in Germany from two photovoltaic parks since the beginning of the year. In addition, Schaeffler acquired a photovoltaic park in December 2022 from BayWa r.e. AG in Kammerstein, Franconia, with a total peak capacity of 9.9 megawatts.

"As a company with many production sites, Schaeffler is increasing its planning security for the procurement of green power by entering into power purchase agreements with reliable partners such as Statkraft, thereby making itself less dependent on the volatile electricity market," says Andreas Schick, Executive Board member responsible for Production, Supply Chain Management, and Purchasing at Schaeffler AG. "Through cooperations and our own sustainability activities, we are strengthening Schaeffler's production network in the long term and confirming our commitment to achieving climate-neutral production by 2030."

Schaeffler Relying on Renewable Energies
The topic of sustainability is of overriding importance to the Schaeffler Group and is a central component of the Roadmap 2025 corporate strategy. By 2040, the Group will have achieved climate neutrality for its own production and the supply chain. Arranging the direct purchase of wind power from Statkraft optimally complements the existing portfolio of measures focused on renewable energies. All European production sites have been sourcing electricity exclusively from renewable sources since 2021 and all Chinese sites since 2022. In addition, Schaeffler is expanding its own renewable energy generation at multiple sites.

The "Science Based Targets initiative" (SBTi) reviewed the Schaeffler Group's climate targets and classified them as science-based in December 2022 (Scope 1, 2 and selected areas of Scope 3 upstream). They show a clearly defined path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are suitable for achieving the goals of the Paris Convention. At the end of 2022, the CDP's international environmental rating also confirmed Schaeffler's sustainability strategy with its top grade "A" for climate change and water safety.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
03:11aSchaeffler : Securing Green Electricity from Wind Power
PU
02:35aSCHAEFFLER : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/12Company: Europe's largest rare earth deposit discovered in Sweden
DP
01/12German Automotive Supplier Schaeffler Wins SBTi Validation for Climate Targets
MT
01/12Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference, K. Rosenfeld & C...
PU
01/12Schaeffler Ag : Climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative
EQ
01/03SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
2022Schaeffler : Guideline Whistleblowing System
PU
2022Schaeffler : acquires solar farm
PU
2022Schaeffler Ag : Schaeffler acquires solar farm
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 441 M 16 666 M 16 666 M
Net income 2022 558 M 603 M 603 M
Net Debt 2022 2 295 M 2 477 M 2 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,75x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 4 182 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,28 €
Average target price 5,95 €
Spread / Average Target -5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-1.34%4 514
DENSO CORPORATION4.05%39 646
APTIV PLC8.56%27 810
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.32%18 341
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD3.74%15 698
CONTINENTAL AG11.83%14 323