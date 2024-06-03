Schaeffler appoints new Head of Investor Relations

2024-06-03 | Herzogenaurach

Vitesco Technologies' Heiko Eber appointed as Head of Investor Relations (IR) at Schaeffler

Renata Casaro to lead newly created Global Risk & Macroeconomic Analysis unit

Head of IR to report to Schaeffler CFO, Head of Global Risk & Macroeconomic Analysis to report to CEO

Schaeffler AG announced two important leadership changes within the management level directly below the Board of Managing Directors effective June 1, 2024. Heiko Eber, previously Head of Investor Relations (IR) at Vitesco Technologies Group AG, will lead Investor Relations at Schaeffler AG. Renata Casaro, who has been in charge of IR at Schaeffler since 2017, will lead the newly created Global Risk & Macroeconomic Analysis unit going forward. Both Schaeffler and Vitesco Technologies are confident that their planned merger will become effective at the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year.

Heiko Eber took over responsibility for IR at Vitesco Technologies in 2021 and was also in charge of preparing the spin-off from Continental AG starting in 2019. He joined Continental in 2011 and previously worked for Siemens AG. Heiko Eber will report to Group CFO Claus Bauer.

Renata Casaro joined Schaeffler AG in 2017. Prior to Schaeffler she was Head of IR at Henkel AG & Co KGaA and Bulgari SpA and worked for several financial institutions. In her new role she will continue to report to Group CEO Klaus Rosenfeld.

"With his extensive experience gained in the industrial and automotive sectors, his track record in our sister companies and his contributions during the current integration phase Heiko Eber will accompany the next phase of our transformation as a leading Motion Technology Company. The strong foundation of Schaeffler's transparent capital markets communications will serve as a good fundament for building a compelling equity story of Schaeffler New," said Claus Bauer, CFO of Schaeffler AG.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, added: "I would like to thank Renata Casaro for relentlessly shaping financial communications at Schaeffler in a dependable, transparent, and consistent way. She accompanied the first transformation phase of Schaeffler Group and contributed to its strategic direction. At the same time, I look forward to working with Heiko Eber who brings in a wealth of experience within our industries. I am delighted that Renata Casaro will continue to support us on our journey based on her previous experiences in Banking and in Corporates to contribute to Schaeffler´s resilience in this increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. I wish each of them success in their new roles."