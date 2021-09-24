Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaeffler : develops solution for digitalization of tool manufacturing with DMG MORI

09/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24.09.2021 | Herzogenaurach

  • Joint development of an innovative, dynamically integrated system for more efficient and sustainable production
  • Expansion of the long-standing partnership with DMG MORI
  • Andreas Schick: "This innovative production system for tool manufacturing promises significant improvements in agility, efficiency, and response times within Schaeffler's global production network"

Schaeffler considers a holistic approach to digitalization as a key topic that opens up new opportunities for the company and its customers along the entire value-added chain. As part of the Roadmap 2025, the automotive and industrial supplier is therefore consistently driving forward the transformation of its more than 70 production plants into semi-autonomous, digital and sustainable factories of the future. The groundbreaking development of an innovative, dynamically integrated production system for digitalizing tool manufacturing is an important step in this transformation. Schaeffler will implement the new system in its plants worldwide in collaboration with DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft, one of the world's leading manufacturers of machine tools and holistic technology solutions. Both companies are starting a joint software development project for this purpose.

"Through the development and use of this innovative production system for tool manufacturing, we expect to achieve significant improvements in agility, efficiency, and response times within Schaeffler's global production network", says Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG. "I am convinced that our development project will not only benefit both companies but will primarily benefit our customers and users. We want to create innovative digital solutions and redefine the future of the sector in partnership." Since 2014, Schaeffler has been an important technology partner for DMG MORI in a wide range of industrial applications: "Our cooperation is the perfect fit", says Christian Thönes, Executive Board Chairman of DMG MORI. "With Schaeffler as an important strategic partner, we can set new standards in the digitalization of tool manufacturing. 3D design data form the basis for highly-automated, digitalized processes and thus sustainable production."

An important step towards sustainable and digital production

The dynamic system automates the existing individual process steps of design, planning, and programming. The key to this is the creation of routing based on artificial intelligence, automatically generated operations scheduling, and reconfigurable work processes. For example, the integrated solution can significantly reduce the time required to prepare a quotation by up to 80 percent by means of optimized processes and systems. "Schaeffler can use the new system to create a digital twin in Tool Manufacturing, starting in the operations scheduling processes through to the production process and its monitoring in Production" explains Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial of Schaeffler AG.

This joint development from Schaeffler and DMG MORI is also supported by the software developer up2parts GmbH and ISTOS GmbH, an application developer for the manufacturing sector.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
03:12aSCHAEFFLER : develops solution for digitalization of tool manufacturing with DMG MORI
PU
03:02aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler develops solution for digitalization of tool manufacturing with..
EQ
03:01aPRESS RELEASE : Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler develops solution for digitalization of tool man..
DJ
09/23SUPPLIER AWARD : Schaeffler honors its top suppliers
PU
09/23SCHAEFFLER : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
09/22SCHAEFFLER : and Mobileye to Industrialise Self-Driving Shuttles; The Rolling Chassis from..
AQ
09/22Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
09/22SCHAEFFLER : Automotive Aftermarket headquarters move to Frankfurt's Gateway Gardens distr..
PU
09/20Schaeffler AG english
DJ
09/20SCHAEFFLER : New Production Facility In Hungary To Create 150 E-Mobility Jobs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 986 M 16 409 M 16 409 M
Net income 2021 717 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2021 2 109 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,12x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 4 429 M 5 198 M 5 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,65 €
Average target price 8,18 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-2.71%5 198
DENSO CORPORATION24.01%53 277
APTIV PLC11.42%41 323
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.8.74%23 590
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.49%23 377
CONTINENTAL AG-13.91%22 172