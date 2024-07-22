HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has also lowered its own expectations for the current year after lowering the forecast for its subsidiary Vitesco. The combined EBIT margin (earnings before interest and taxes) adjusted for special items is now expected to be between five and eight percent, as the company announced on Monday evening. Previously, Schaeffler had assumed a margin of six to nine percent. In terms of combined free cash flow before cash inflows and outflows for M&A activities, Schaeffler now anticipates 200 to 300 million euros (previously 300 to 400 million euros).

With the announcement of the 2023 consolidated financial statements, the Group had issued a combined earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year, which includes the Schaeffler Group's earnings for the first nine months and assumes full consolidation of Vitesco from October 1, 2024.

According to preliminary figures, revenue excluding the full consolidation of Vitesco increased by 4.2 percent at constant currency to 4.19 billion euros in the second quarter. Analysts had only expected 4.09 billion euros. The EBIT margin fell from 7.1 percent in the same period of the previous year to 4.9 percent, mainly due to weaker than expected profitability in the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division. This was below market expectations, the company added.

Free cash flow before cash inflows and outflows for M&A activities fell from 103 million euros to 75 million euros. Here too, experts had expected more at 139 million euros.

Investors reacted to the news by selling. In an initial reaction, the Schaeffler share fell by almost two percent on the trading platform compared to the Xetra main market. Most recently, they were still down 0.3 percent./he/la