Schaeffler : 2021-03-17 Schaeffler Automotive Technologies – 9th Annual J.P. Morgan Auto Field (Virtual)

Matthias Zink
CEO Automotive Technologies March 17, 2021
Schaeffler Group at a glance - We are an Automotive and Industrial supplier
3 Divisions
In % of FY 2020
Schaeffler Group
4 Regions
In % of FY 2020
• Leading position in technology and innovation
• Diversified customer base serving 10 customer sectors
• Market leading product offering from components, systems to services
• Global footprint with 75 plants and
20 R&D centers
• ~83,000 employees in more than 50 countries
• Highly experienced leadership team with focus on execution
Well-diversified Automotive and Industrial supplier with global reach and synergistic businesses
Schaeffler Group - Sustainability Targets address the requirements of our customers
Achievements
CDP Rating
▪ Major improvement in CDP climate rating, moving up from B- to A-
▪ CDP target for 2021 already achieved in 2020
Energy efficiency
▪ In 2020, 100% of electricity in Germany was purchased from renewable sources
▪ Company-wide energy efficiency program with interdisciplinary team established
50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders
▪ Schaeffler selected as one of "50 Climate &
Sustainability Leaders" by the United Nations
▪ Increases our commitment to deliver on sustainability at a sustained pace
Goals
Sustainable suppliers: 90% of production material from suppliers with Sustainability self assessments until 2022
Energy efficiency:
100 GWh cumulated annual efficiency gains through implementation of energy efficiencymeasures until 2024
Renewable energy: 100% purchased power from renewable sources until 2024
CDP rating:
+
"A-"-rating for CDP Climate Score 2021
Accident rate:
10% average annual reduction of accident rate until 2024
Carbon neutral production in 2030
Scope 1 and 2
Automotive Technologies - Driving the transition to innovative propulsion and chassis technologies
Revenue
in EUR mn
9,044
7,821
2019
EBIT1 in EUR mn 496
2020
278
2019
1 Before special items
2020
