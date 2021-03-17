Log in
SCHAEFFLER AG    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaeffler : 2021-03-17 Schaeffler Automotive Technologies – 9th Annual J.P. Morgan Auto Field (Virtual)

03/17/2021 | 03:41am EDT
Matthias Zink

CEO Automotive Technologies March 17, 2021

Schaeffler Group at a glance - We are an Automotive and Industrial supplier

3 Divisions

In % of FY 2020

Schaeffler Group

4 Regions

In % of FY 2020

  • Leading position in technology and innovation

  • Diversified customer base serving 10 customer sectors

  • Market leading product offering from components, systems to services

  • Global footprint with 75 plants and

    20 R&D centers

  • ~83,000 employees in more than 50 countries

  • Highly experienced leadership team with focus on execution

Europe 43%

Well-diversified Automotive and Industrial supplier with global reach and synergistic businesses

Schaeffler Group - Sustainability Targets address the requirements of our customers

Achievements

CDP Rating

  • Major improvement in CDP climate rating, moving up from B- to A-

  • CDP target for 2021 already achieved in 2020

Energy efficiency

  • In 2020, 100% of electricity in Germany was purchased from renewable sources

  • Company-wide energy efficiency program with interdisciplinary team established

50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders

  • Schaeffler selected as one of "50 Climate &

    Sustainability Leaders" by the United Nations

  • Increases our commitment to deliver on sustainability at a sustained pace

Goals

Sustainable suppliers: 90% of production material from suppliers with Sustainability self assessments until 2022

Energy efficiency:

100 GWh cumulated annual efficiency gains through implementation of energy efficiencymeasures until 2024

Renewable energy: 100% purchased power from renewable sources until 2024

CDP rating:

+

"A-"-rating for CDP Climate Score 2021

Accident rate:

10% average annual reduction of accident rate until 2024

Carbon neutral production in 2030

Scope 1 and 2

Automotive Technologies - Driving the transition to innovative propulsion and chassis technologies

EBIT margin1

Revenue

in EUR mn

9,044

7,821

2019

EBIT1 in EUR mn 496

2020

278

2019

5.5%

1 Before special items

2020

3.6%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 996 M 16 658 M 16 658 M
Net income 2021 534 M 636 M 636 M
Net Debt 2021 2 209 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 4 712 M 5 603 M 5 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,15 €
Last Close Price 7,08 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG3.51%5 647
DENSO CORPORATION20.20%52 314
APTIV PLC13.09%41 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.28.50%27 834
CONTINENTAL AG-2.93%27 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.79%24 573
