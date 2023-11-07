2023-11-07 | Herzogenaurach

Schaeffler Group increases revenue for the first nine months of 2023 by 6.6 percent at constant currency to 12.3 billion euros (prior year: 11.8 billion euros), revenue for the third quarter increases by 0.5 percent at constant currency

EBIT margin before special items for the reporting period at 7.9 percent (prior year: 6.9 percent), third-quarter EBIT margin before special items at 8.4 percent

Automotive Technologies and Automotive Aftermarket considerably improve earnings

Improvement in free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities to 211 million euros in the reporting period (prior year: 35 million euros)

Overall Group guidance confirmed

Schaeffler AG published its results for the first nine months of 2023. The Schaeffler Group's revenue for the reporting period amounted to 12,270 million euros (prior year: 11,790 million euros). The 6.6 percent constant-currency increase in revenue compared to the prior-year period was especially attributable to higher volumes at all divisions. A favorable impact from sales prices in the three divisions further bolstered the revenue trend. Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 rose by 0.5 percent at constant currency to 4,062 million euros.

In the Automotive Technologies division, the 5.4 percent constant-currency revenue growth in the first nine months of the year resulted mainly from a market-driven increase in volumes at the Engine & Transmission Systems, Bearings, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The 14.5 percent constant-currency rise in revenue at the Automotive Aftermarket division was primarily driven by considerable volume growth in the Europe region. In the Industrial division, the constant-currency revenue growth of 5.7 percent in the reporting period was largely attributable to the contribution made by the Ewellix Group, which was acquired at the beginning of the year.

The Europe region saw the highest constant-currency rise in revenue of 11.1 percent. Asia/Pacific region revenue was up 8.7 percent at constant currency, while revenue in the Americas and Greater China regions was 3.7 percent and 0.2 percent above the prior-year level, respectively, at constant currency.

The Schaeffler Group generated 965 million euros (prior year: 813 million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first nine months, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 7.9 percent (prior year: 6.9 percent) and an improvement in EBIT before special items of approximately 19 percent year on year. The increase in EBIT margin before special items was largely attributable to the favorable impact of volumes and sales prices. The EBIT margin before special items for the third quarter was 8.4 percent.

Automotive Technologies - EBIT margin before special items for the first nine months of 4.8 percent

The Automotive Technologies division generated 7,280 million euros in revenue in the first nine months (prior year: 7,068 million euros). The constant-currency revenue growth of 5.4 percent in the reporting period resulted primarily from a market-driven increase in volumes. Sales prices had an additional slightly favorable impact on revenue. Revenue growth at constant currency was less than the trend in global automobile production overall.

At 11.3 percent, the Europe region reported the highest constant-currency growth in the reporting period. In the Asia/Pacific region, revenue rose by 9.7 percent at constant currency, while the Greater China and Americas regions recorded year-on-year declines in revenue of 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, at constant currency. E-Mobility order intake for the first nine months was 2.9 billion euros, already at the upper end of the 2 to 3 billion euro range targeted for the full year.

The division generated 349 million euros (prior year: 214 million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first nine months. The EBIT margin before special items for the same period was 4.8 percent, ahead of the 3.0 percent reported in the prior year. The EBIT margin before special items for the third quarter was 5.8 percent. The increase in EBIT margin before special items in the first nine months of 2023 was mainly attributable to the impact of volumes and sales prices.

Automotive Aftermarket - constant currency revenue growth at 14.5 percent and continued strong EBIT margin

The Automotive Aftermarket division generated revenue of 1,716 million euros (prior year: 1,518 million euros) in the reporting period, representing constant-currency revenue growth of 14.5 percent year on year. The constant-currency increase in revenue was largely the result of considerably higher volumes. The impact of sales prices contributed to growth as well. Rises in procurement costs were passed on to the market.

The constant-currency revenue growth was driven by all regions. The Europe region, which generates the highest revenue, saw a 13.9 percent rise in revenue at constant currency. In the Greater China region, revenue was up 24.7 percent year on year at constant currency. In the Asia/Pacific region, revenue increased by 14.2 percent at constant currency, while the Americas region reported constant-currency revenue growth of 13.3 percent.

EBIT before special items amounted to 290 million euros (prior year: 202 million euros), which represents an EBIT margin before special items of 16.9 percent (prior year: 13.3 percent). The EBIT margin before special items for the third quarter was 16.7 percent. The increase in EBIT margin before special items was predominantly the result of a higher gross profit margin due to a favorable revenue mix during the reporting period as well as adjustments to sales prices.

Industrial - market-driven decline in EBIT margin before special items

The Industrial division generated total revenue of 3,274 million euros in the first nine months of the year (prior year: 3,205 million euros). The constant-currency revenue growth of 5.7 percent was primarily attributable to the contribution made by the Ewellix Group, which was acquired at the beginning of the year. Especially a favorable impact of sales prices contributed to growth as well.

At 11.5 percent, the Americas region generated the largest constant-currency increase in revenue in the first nine months. Revenue in the Europe region was up 8.6 percent at constant currency, while the Asia/Pacific region reported a constant-currency rise in revenue of 5.5 percent. In the Greater China region, revenue decreased by 1.9 percent year on year at constant currency, as the revenue trend was adversely affected by the increasingly weaker market environment.

The Industrial division generated 326 million euros (prior year: 397 million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first nine months, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 9.9 percent (prior year: 12.4 percent). The EBIT margin before special items for the third quarter was 9.7 percent. The EBIT margin was primarily adversely affected by the impact of the market trend in the Greater China region.

Free cash flow - significant improvement year on year

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities was a strong 182 million euros in the third quarter of 2023. As a result, the Schaeffler Group had a strong increase in free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 211 million euros in the reporting period (prior year: 35 million euros). The increase resulted especially from working capital expanding less extensively than in the prior year. At the same time, investing activities were above the prior-year period.

"With increases in profitability and free cash flow, the third quarter once again underscores our financial strength enabling us to rapidly and successfully focus our business areas on the future," says Claus Bauer, CFO of Schaeffler AG.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 417 million euros in the reporting period (prior year: 475 million euros). Net income before special items rose to 501 million euros in the first nine months of 2023 (prior year: 464 million euros). Earnings per common non-voting share were 0.63 euros (prior year: 0.72 euros). The group employed a workforce of 83,600 as at September 30, 2023.

Overall Group guidance confirmed

At its meeting on October 23, 2023, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG confirmed the outlook for the Group as a whole and for the Automotive Technologies and Automotive Aftermarket divisions unchanged as issued on July 25, 2023. The company now expects the Industrial division to generate constant-currency revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent and continues to anticipate an unchanged EBIT margin before special items of between 9 and 11 percent in 2023.

Current market assumptions for 2023

Automotive Technologies: LVP growth² of 5 to 7 percent to up to 88.1 million units

Automotive Aftermarket: Growth in global vehicle population slightly less than in the prior year, with a slight rise in average age (2022: growth of 2.3 percent, average age: 10.7 years)

Industrial: Slight increase in relevant industrial production

"The Schaeffler Group has demonstrated its competitiveness in the current fiscal year and presented encouraging figures," says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. "We are continuing our successful trajectory by consistently implementing our Roadmap 2025. All divisions achieved good results in their markets. Our diversified position has once again ensured our growth, profitability, and value creation."

