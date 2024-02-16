The drop in bottomline of the bearings company mirrors smaller peer Timken India's drop in quarterly profit.
Schaeffler India's profit was 2.17 billion rupees (about $26 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.31 billion rupees a year earlier. This was its first profit decline after 13 quarters of growth.
Its automotive technologies division, which develops precision products for passenger and commercial vehicles, and accounts for a bulk of the revenue, rose 9.3%.
The company's raw material costs jumped 15.2% amid higher prices of some metals, including steel, leading to a 5.4% rise in total expenses.
Revenue grew 3.4% to 18.55 billion rupees, the slowest in 14 quarters, according to LSEG data. The company's revenue growth has been slowing over the last few quarters.
It recommended a dividend of 26 rupees per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
Shares of Schaeffler India closed 1.4% higher ahead of the results.
($1 = 82.9840 Indian rupees)
