Schaeffler India : Investor Presentation
Schaeffler India Limited · Pune · Maharashtra
17/02/2022
Sub: Investor Presentation
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Investor Presentation on Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Schaeffler India Limited
Investor Presentation - Q4/12M 2021
February 17, 2022
Economy & Industry
Q4 / 12M 2021 Performance
Stakeholder Value Creation
1 Economy & Industry
Economy | Outlook remains positive
GDP Growth % (YoY)
1)
20.1
4.6
3.3
3.0
0.5
1.6
8.4
-7.4
-24.4
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Prov
2019
2020
2021
Inflation Rate % (CPI)
3)
5.0
5.5
6.3
6.3
5.6
5.3
4.9
5.6
4.1
4.4
4.5
4.2
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Prov
2021
IIP Growth % (YoY)
2)
134.0
24.2
27.6
13.8
11.5
13.0
4.4
4.0
1.3
-0.6
-3.2
0.4
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Prov Prov Prov
2021
Core Industry Growth % (YoY)
4)
62.6
1.3
12.6
16.4
9.4
9.9
12.2
5.4
8.4
3.4
3.8
-3.3
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Prov Prov Prov
2021
Key comments
GDP growth for Q3'21 projected at 8.4%
IIP growth in FY22 YTD Dec registered at 15.2% compared to a degrowth of 13.3% same period last year
Dec'21 CPI higher with increased fuel and food inflation at 10.9% and 4.5 % respectively
Core industry growth in FY22 YTD Dec registered at 12.6% compared to degrowth of 9.8% same period last year
Note : Data is reinstated every quarter as per final reports released by Authorities
Source of data :
Ministry of Statistics GDP at constant prices 2011-12 series : Data representation as per calendar year in above chart
Ministry of Statistics IIP 2011-12 series
Reserve Bank of India - 2012 indexed to 100
Office of Economic Advisor
3
1 Economy & Industry
Core sector performance | Growth momentum continues
Cement Production (mn T)
21.5%
35
31
32
30
31
30
25
28
30
28
27
31
24
31
28
25
26
24
24
27
25
22
21
4
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep Oct Nov Dec
Coal Production (mn T)
6.3%
97
74
75 96
64
68
76
79
72
76
52
54
52
55
54
53
63
50
56
48
48
46
45
49
Steel Production (mn T)
18.4%
11
10
11
10
9
10
10
10
10
10
11
9
11
10
10
10
9
10
10
8
9
8
6
2
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Electricity Generation (bn KWH)
9.2%
132
127
124
135
137
120
118
123
123
118
112
108
122
122
114
112
107
110
114
119
119
106
115
92
Overall core sector performance for FY'22 YTD Dec'21 is 12.6% compared to degrowth 9.8% same period last year
Sector weightage within eight core sectors
Sector % weight
Cement
5.4%
Steel
17.9%
Coal
10.3%
Electricity
19.9%
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
