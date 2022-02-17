Log in
    505790   INE513A01022

SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED

(505790)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/16
1631.3 INR   -2.90%
1631.3 INR   -2.90%
SCHAEFFLER INDIA : Investor Presentation
PU
Schaeffler India's Net Profit Jumps in Q4; Shares Surge 10%
MT
SCHAEFFLER INDIA : Book Closure
PU
Summary 
Summary

Schaeffler India : Investor Presentation

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Schaeffler India Limited · Pune · Maharashtra

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C - 1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

Company Code: 505790

Company Code: SCHAEFFLER

17/02/2022

Sub: Investor Presentation

Dear Sirs,

Phone: +912068198464

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Investor Presentation on Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Schaeffler India Limited

Ashish Tiwari,

VP - Legal & Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

Schaeffler India Limited

Registered and Corporate Office: 15th Floor, (ASTP) Amar Sadanand Tech Park, Baner, Pune, Maharashtra, India - 411045 Tel: +91-20-68198400 | Fax: +91-20-68198405

CIN: L29130PN1962PLC204515, www.schaeffler.co.in, info.in@schaeffler.com,

Schaeffler India Limited

Investor Presentation - Q4/12M 2021

February 17, 2022

Feb 17, 2022

Schaeffler India Limited | Q4 & 12M 2021 Investor Presentation

1

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

Economy & Industry

Q4 / 12M 2021 Performance

Stakeholder Value Creation

Feb 17, 2022

Schaeffler India Limited | Q4 & 12M 2021 Investor Presentation

2

PUBLIC

1 Economy & Industry

Economy | Outlook remains positive

GDP Growth % (YoY) 1)

20.1

4.6

3.3

3.0

0.5

1.6

8.4

-7.4

-24.4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Prov

2019

2020

2021

Inflation Rate % (CPI) 3)

5.0

5.5

6.3

6.3

5.6

5.3

4.9

5.6

4.1

4.4

4.5

4.2

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Prov

2021

Feb 17, 2022 Schaeffler India Limited | Q4 & 12M 2021 Investor Presentation

IIP Growth % (YoY) 2)

134.0

24.2

27.6

13.8

11.5

13.0

4.4

4.0

1.3

-0.6

-3.2

0.4

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Prov Prov Prov

2021

Core Industry Growth % (YoY) 4)

62.6

1.3

12.6

16.4

9.4

9.9

12.2

5.4

8.4

3.4

3.8

-3.3

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Prov Prov Prov

2021

Key comments

  • GDP growth for Q3'21 projected at 8.4%
  • IIP growth in FY22 YTD Dec registered at 15.2% compared to a degrowth of 13.3% same period last year
  • Dec'21 CPI higher with increased fuel and food inflation at 10.9% and 4.5 % respectively
  • Core industry growth in FY22 YTD Dec registered at 12.6% compared to degrowth of 9.8% same period last year

Note : Data is reinstated every quarter as per final reports released by Authorities

Source of data :

  1. Ministry of Statistics GDP at constant prices 2011-12 series : Data representation as per calendar year in above chart
  2. Ministry of Statistics IIP 2011-12 series
  3. Reserve Bank of India - 2012 indexed to 100
  4. Office of Economic Advisor

3

PUBLIC

1 Economy & Industry

Core sector performance | Growth momentum continues

2020

2021

CY 2021 Growth

Key comments

Cement Production (mn T)

21.5%

35

31

32

30

31

30

25

28

30

28

27

31

24

31

28

25

26

24

24

27

25

22

21

4

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep Oct Nov Dec

Coal Production (mn T)

6.3%

97

74

75 96

64

68

76

79

72

76

52

54

52

55

54

53

63

50

56

48

48

46

45

49

Steel Production (mn T)

18.4%

11

10

11

10

9

10

10

10

10

10

11

9

11

10

10

10

9

10

10

8

9

8

6

2

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Electricity Generation (bn KWH)

9.2%

132

127

124

135

137

120

118

123

123

118

112

108

122

122

114

112

107

110

114

119

119

106

115

92

Overall core sector performance for FY'22 YTD Dec'21 is 12.6% compared to degrowth 9.8% same period last year

Sector weightage within eight core sectors

Sector % weight

Cement5.4%

Steel17.9%

Coal10.3%

Electricity19.9%

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Feb 17, 2022 Schaeffler India Limited | Q4 & 12M 2021 Investor Presentation

Source of core sectors data: Office of Economic Advisor CY - Calendar Year

4

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler India Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
