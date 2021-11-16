Log in
Schaffer : SFC 2021 AGM Presentation

11/16/2021
For personal use only

17 November 2021

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY4 NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:SFC) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Please find attached the Corporate Presentation for the Annual General Meeting of SFC.

The Chairman has authorised the document to be released to the ASX.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Ralph Leib

Mr John Schaffer

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

+61 8 9483 1201

+61 8 9483 1208

Yours sincerely

Company Secretary

Head Office: 1305 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005 Postal Address: PO Box 770, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone: +61 8 9483 1222 Facsimile: +61 8 9481 0439 Website: www.schaffer.com.au

Schaffer Corporation Limited ABN 73 008 675 689

r personal use only

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

17 November 2021

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation of our businesses and growth in our investments

Disclaimer

onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Schaffer Corporation Limited ACN 008 675 689 ("The Company") for information purposes only. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement, financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Schaffer Corporation Limited shares or other securities. It has been prepared without considering the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek

usel gal, taxation, business and/or financial advice appropriate to their circumstances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

The presentation may contain forward looking statements or statements of opinion. No representation or warranty is made regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness or reliability of the forward-looking statements or opinion, or the assumptions on which either is based, or that such forward looking statements will be achieved. All such information is, by its nature, subject to significant uncertainties outside of the control of the Company. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking

statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the

personalr

reasonable control of the Company, that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially

different from the relevant statements.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss arising from the use of the

i formation contained in this presentation.

Annual General Meeting NOVEMBER 2021

2

r personal use only

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Chairman's Address

Group Consolidated Financial Performance

Full Year Ending

June 2021

June 2020

% change

Revenue ($m)

$196.3

$155.6

26%

NPAT1 ($m)

$38.8

$23.6

65%

only

EPS (cents per share)

284.9

171.9

66%

Ordinary dividends (fully franked)

$0.90

$0.80

12%

250

50

$196.3

$38.8

200

40

use

$155.6

150

30

$23.6

100

20

50

10

0

0

personalr

Revenue ($m)

NPAT ($m)

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-20

Jun-21

1. Net profit after tax and minority interests.

2. Market value refers to pre-tax net equity value excluding minority interests.

Annual General Meeting NOVEMBER 2021

NPAT1 up $15.2 million, +65%

  • 38% increase in Automotive Leather profit compared to Covid- 19 impacted FY20
  • Unrealised, non-cash net gains for the Group's equity investments of $10.7m after tax (FY20: $8.5m)
  • Realised profit on sale of land at North Coogee of $1.5m after tax and minority interest
  • Realised investment gains of $1.9m after tax (FY20: $0.3m loss after tax)

Full year dividends up 12.5%

  • FY21 fully franked dividends of $0.90 is 12.5% higher than the FY20 dividends

Value of group investments up $29.1 million, +18%

  • Group investments pre-tax net equity market value2 increased to $191.7m from $162.6m
    • unrealised pre-tax gains (equities): $15.3m
    • unrealised pre-tax gains (property): $5.3m

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffer Corporation Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
