Schaffer : SFC 2021 AGM Presentation

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation of our businesses and growth in our investments
This presentation has been prepared by Schaffer Corporation Limited ACN 008 675 689 ("The Company") for information purposes only. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement, financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Schaffer Corporation Limited shares or other securities. It has been prepared without considering the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek
legal, taxation, business and/or financial advice appropriate to their circumstances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
The presentation may contain forward looking statements or statements of opinion. No representation or warranty is made regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness or reliability of the forward-looking statements or opinion, or the assumptions on which either is based, or that such forward looking statements will be achieved. All such information is, by its nature, subject to significant uncertainties outside of the control of the Company. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the
reasonable
control of the Company, that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the relevant statements.
different from the relevant statements.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss arising from the use of the
information contained in this presentation.
Annual General Meeting NOVEMBER 2021
2
r personal use only
2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Chairman's Address
Group Consolidated Financial Performance
Full Year Ending
June 2021
June 2020
% change
Revenue ($m)
$196.3
$155.6
26%
NPAT1 ($m)
$38.8
$23.6
65%
only
EPS (cents per share)
284.9
171.9
66%
Ordinary dividends (fully franked)
$0.90
$0.80
12%
250
50
$196.3
$38.8
200
40
use
$155.6
150
30
$23.6
100
20
50
10
0
0
personalr
Revenue ($m)
NPAT ($m)
Jun-20
Jun-21
Jun-20
Jun-21
1. Net profit after tax and minority interests.
2. Market value refers to pre-tax net equity value excluding minority interests.
Annual General Meeting NOVEMBER 2021
NPAT1 up $15.2 million, +65%
38% increase in Automotive Leather profit compared to Covid- 19 impacted FY20
Unrealised, non-cash net gains for the Group's equity investments of $10.7m after tax (FY20: $8.5m)
Realised profit on sale of land at North Coogee of $1.5m after tax and minority interest
Realised investment gains of $1.9m after tax (FY20: $0.3m loss after tax)
Full year dividends up 12.5%
FY21 fully franked dividends of $0.90 is 12.5% higher than the FY20 dividends
Value of group investments up $29.1 million, +18%
Group investments pre-tax net equity market value2 increased to $191.7m from $162.6m
unrealised pre-tax gains (equities): $15.3m
unrealised pre-tax gains (property): $5.3m
4
