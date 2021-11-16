Schaffer : SFC 2021 AGM Presentation with commentary

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

17 November 2021

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efﬁcient operation of our businesses and growth in our investments

Good Morning, Ladies and Gentlemen.

My name is John Schaffer. I am the Chairman and Managing Director of Schaffer Corporation. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the 67th Annual General Meeting of Schaffer Corporation Limited.

For the second year, we are webcasting the meeting due to Covid restrictions, which are making travel difficult, so I also welcome those shareholders who are attending virtually.

As it is now the nominated start time and we have a quorum, I declare today's Annual General Meeting open.

Firstly, I would like to present the Board of Directors and Senior Executives of the company to you beginning with my fellow Executive Director, Mr Anton Mayer. Mr Mayer is Executive Chairman of the Automotive Leather division and joins us today via videoconference from Florida.

Next, I would like to introduce the Company's Non-executive Directors: Mrs Danielle Blain AM;

Mr David Schwartz; and

Mr Michael Perrott AM.

I would also like to introduce our Chief Financial Officer, Mr Ralph Leib, and our Company Secretary, Mr Jason Cantwell.

Today, we are also joined virtually from Melbourne by our General Manager of Automotive Leather, Mr Dan Birks. And in person from Delta Corporation are our Executive Director, Mr Matt Perrella, and our General Manager, Mr Jason Walsh. I also welcome Mr Todd Schaffer of TJS Advisory, who manages our major property assets.

Finally, I would like to introduce our company auditor from EY, Mr Philip Teale. Mr Teale is rotating off our audit and being replaced by Mr Timothy Dachs, who will be our new audit partner.