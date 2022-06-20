Log in
    SFC   AU000000SFC0

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

(SFC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:29 2022-06-19 pm EDT
16.96 AUD   -0.24%
Schaffer : Update - Notification of buy-back - SFC

06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

20/6/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SFC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,878

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

15,179

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

008675689

1.3

ASX issuer code

SFC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

27/5/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

14/6/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

20/6/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SFC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

13,641,244

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

700,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Alto Capital

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

14/6/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

13/6/2025

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Disclaimer

Schaffer Corporation Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 196 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 38,8 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,53x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 232 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 43,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Schaffer Managing Director
Ralph Leib Chief Financial Officer
Michael Delaney Perrott Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jacob Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Danielle Eva Blain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED-17.48%160
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-45.33%2 780
LINAMAR CORPORATION-28.36%2 702
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-25.46%2 540
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-29.44%2 446
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-9.59%2 184