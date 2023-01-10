Luterbach, Switzerland, 10 January 2023 – The 27th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG was held today in Solothurn. A total of 70.58% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 9.00 per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 4.50 per share. The total distribution is the same as in the previous year and thus once again the highest ordinary distribution since Schaffner Holding AG has been listed on the stock exchange. The distribution will be made as from 16 January 2023.

Markus Heusser was newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam and Andrea Tranel, who were standing for re-election, have been confirmed for another one-year term.

In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were comprehensively adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on January 1, 2023.

The 28th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG will be held in Solothurn on 9 January 2024.