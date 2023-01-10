Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals – Markus Heusser elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors
01/10/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Schaffner Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals – Markus Heusser elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors
10.01.2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Media Information
Luterbach, Switzerland, 10 January 2023 – The 27th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG was held today in Solothurn. A total of 70.58% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented at the General Meeting.
The General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 9.00 per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 4.50 per share. The total distribution is the same as in the previous year and thus once again the highest ordinary distribution since Schaffner Holding AG has been listed on the stock exchange. The distribution will be made as from 16 January 2023.
Markus Heusser was newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam and Andrea Tranel, who were standing for re-election, have been confirmed for another one-year term.
In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were comprehensively adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on January 1, 2023.
The 28th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG will be held in Solothurn on 9 January 2024.
Financial Calender
4 May 2023 Publication of half-year report 2022/23
6 December 2023 Publication of annual report 2022/23
9 January 2024 28th Annual General Meeting
Schaffner – MORE POWER TO YOU
The Schaffner Group is a leading international supplier of EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group’s portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against interference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure trouble-free operation. Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with a presence in Asia, Europe and North America.
Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 / Edwin van der Geest, +41 79 330 55 22 investor-relations@schaffner.com