  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Schaffner Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:42 2023-01-10 am EST
300.00 CHF    0.00%
2022Swiss Electromagnetic Parts Maker Schaffner Swings to FY22 Profit
MT
2022Schaffner Group delivers successful fiscal 2021/22
EQ
2022Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022
PU
Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals – Markus Heusser elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

01/10/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals – Markus Heusser elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

10.01.2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST

Media Information

Luterbach, Switzerland, 10 January 2023 – The 27th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG was held today in Solothurn. A total of 70.58% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 9.00 per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 4.50 per share. The total distribution is the same as in the previous year and thus once again the highest ordinary distribution since Schaffner Holding AG has been listed on the stock exchange. The distribution will be made as from 16 January 2023.

Markus Heusser was newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Philipp Buhofer, Gerhard Pegam and Andrea Tranel, who were standing for re-election, have been confirmed for another one-year term.

In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were comprehensively adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on January 1, 2023.

The 28th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG will be held in Solothurn on 9 January 2024.

Financial Calender
4 May 2023              Publication of half-year report 2022/23
6 December 2023    Publication of annual report 2022/23
9 January 2024        28th Annual General Meeting

Schaffner – MORE POWER TO YOU
The Schaffner Group is a leading international supplier of EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group’s portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against interference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure trouble-free operation. Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with a presence in Asia, Europe and North America.

Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 / Edwin van der Geest, +41 79 330 55 22
investor-relations@schaffner.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 32 681 66 21
E-mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com
ISIN: CH0009062099
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1532069

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532069  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 168 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2023 13,7 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net cash 2023 24,1 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 189 M 205 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 826
Free-Float 68,0%
