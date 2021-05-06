Log in
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
EQS-Adhoc : Successful first half of 2020/21 for -2-

05/06/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Segment sales                               21,834     16,392     33.2% 
Segment operating profit                    2,164      -941 
in % of segment sales                       9.9%       -5.7%      n/a 
Power Magnetics division 
New orders                                  12,898     24,080     -46.4% 
Segment sales                               17,922     22,761     -21.3% 
Segment operating profit                    354        33         957.6% 
in % of segment sales                       2.0%       0.1%       n/a 
 
Consolidated balance sheet in CHF '000      31.3.2021  30.9.2020 
Total assets                                141,273    136,191    10.3% 
Shareholders' equity                        63,151     55,511     10.9% 
in % of total assets                        44.7%      40.8%      n/a 
 
Key share figures                           31.3.2021  30.9.2020 
Number of shares                            635,940    635,940    n/a 
Net profit for the period per share in CHF  7.21       0.88       722.3% 
Shareholders' equity per share in CHF       99.30      87.29      10.9%

Annual report

You can access and download the half-year report 2020/21 of Schaffner Holding AG using this link.

Presentation

You can access and download the presentation on the 2020/21 half-year results via this link.

Analyst and media conference

Today May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET), Schaffner Holding AG will host a conference call and a live audio webcast for media and analysts (in German).

Conference call

To participate in the conference call, please register here. You will then immediately receive an e-mail with the dial-in number. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here.

Audio webcast

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. A recording will be available afterwards at the same link.

Contact

Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender 

7 December 2021 Publication of annual results 2020/21 
11 January 2022 26^th Annual General Meeting ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Schaffner Holding AG 
              Nordstrasse 11e 
              4542 Luterbach 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 32 681 66 21 
E-mail:       christian.herren@schaffner.com 
Internet:     www.schaffner.com 
ISIN:         CH0009062099 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1193106 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1193106 06-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193106&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 00:02 ET (04:02 GMT)

