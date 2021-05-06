EQS-Adhoc : Successful first half of 2020/21 for -2

Segment sales 21,834 16,392 33.2% Segment operating profit 2,164 -941 in % of segment sales 9.9% -5.7% n/a Power Magnetics division New orders 12,898 24,080 -46.4% Segment sales 17,922 22,761 -21.3% Segment operating profit 354 33 957.6% in % of segment sales 2.0% 0.1% n/a Consolidated balance sheet in CHF '000 31.3.2021 30.9.2020 Total assets 141,273 136,191 10.3% Shareholders' equity 63,151 55,511 10.9% in % of total assets 44.7% 40.8% n/a Key share figures 31.3.2021 30.9.2020 Number of shares 635,940 635,940 n/a Net profit for the period per share in CHF 7.21 0.88 722.3% Shareholders' equity per share in CHF 99.30 87.29 10.9%

Annual report

You can access and download the half-year report 2020/21 of Schaffner Holding AG using this link.

Presentation

You can access and download the presentation on the 2020/21 half-year results via this link.

Analyst and media conference

Today May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET), Schaffner Holding AG will host a conference call and a live audio webcast for media and analysts (in German).

Conference call

To participate in the conference call, please register here. You will then immediately receive an e-mail with the dial-in number. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here.

Audio webcast

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. A recording will be available afterwards at the same link.

Contact

Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28 investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender

7 December 2021 Publication of annual results 2020/21 11 January 2022 26^th Annual General Meeting

