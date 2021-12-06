Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2021

Shaping Electrical Power

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building-systems engineering or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers through its own development, production, service and application centers, with presence in Asia, Europe and North America.