Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/06 11:31:41 am
294 CHF   +1.73%
12:04aRealigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability
EQ
12/06SCHAFFNER : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2021

12/06/2021 | 11:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

2020/21

Contents

Profile

3

At a glance

4

Key financials

5

Management report

7

To our shareholders

7

Business model and strategy

10

Divisions

12

Sustainability

16

Information for investors

20

Corporate governance

22

Basis of the corporate governance report

23

Governance-related events in fiscal year 2020/21

23

Group structure and significant shareholders

24

Capital structure

26

Board of Directors

29

Executive Committee

37

Compensation, share ownership and loans

40

Shareholder participation rights

40

Change-of-control clauses and takeover defenses

43

Auditors

43

Communication policy

44

Blackout periods for trading

46

Compensation report

48

Introduction

49

Guiding principles

49

Responsibility and procedures for determining

49

compensation

Compensation system for the Board of Directors

50

Compensation system for the Executive Committee

51

Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

54

and Executive Committee for fiscal year 2020/21

Benefits to former members of management

56

Related parties

56

Report of the statutory auditor on the

57

compensation report

Financial report

58

Consolidated financial statements of the

59

Schaffner Group

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

63

Report of the statutory auditor on the consolidated

85

financial statements

Company financial statements of Schaffner Holding AG

87

Notes to the company financial statements

88

Report of the statutory auditor on the company

96

financial statements

Addresses

98

2 Annual Report 2020/21

Shaping Electrical Power

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building-systems engineering or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers through its own development, production, service and application centers, with presence in Asia, Europe and North America.

3 Annual Report 2020/21

At a glance

Order intake

Net sales

191.0

172.5

in CHF million

in CHF million

EBIT 1

18.2

10.6%

in CHF million

of net sales

1Operating EBIT (operating profit before goodwill recycling)

Net profit 2

- 2.3

- 1.3%

in CHF million

of net sales

2Net loss after goodwill recycling

Free cash flow

Equity ratio

15.3

56.3%

in CHF million

of total assets

4 Annual Report 2020/21

Key financials

Group

In CHF '000

2020/21

2019/20

2018/19

Order intake

190,989

166,975

200,674

EMC division

131,780

95,371

104,348

Automotive division

38,496

31,519

39,439

Power Magnetics division

20,713

40,085

56,887

Net sales

172,479

171,736

197,387

EMC division

108,612

94,906

106,923

Automotive division

38,650

32,796

38,511

Power Magnetics division

25,217

44,034

51,952

Operating profit (EBIT) before goodwill recycling

18,220

4,670

9,803

In % of net sales

10.6

2.7

5.0

Goodwill recycling

- 14,898

-

-

Operating profit (EBIT)

3,322

4,670

9,803

In % of net sales

1.9

2.7

5.0

Net (-loss)/profit for the period

- 2,295

2,715

7,207

In % of net sales

- 1.3

1.6

3.6

Free cash flow

15,280

- 437

6,253

Total assets

119,950

128,119

141,879

Shareholders' equity

67,573

56,951

63,227

Equity ratio in %

56.3

44.5

44.5

Number of employees (headcount)

1,739

2,180

2,422

Continuing operations

2020/21

2019/20

2018/19

Order intake

170,276

126,890

143,787

Net sales

147,262

127,702

145,434

EBITDA

20,796

6,807

15,855

In % of net sales in continuing operations

14.1

5.3

10.9

Operating profit (EBIT)

16,079

2,116

12,563

In % of net sales in continuing operations

10.9

1.7

8.6

Share-based metrics

2020/21

2019/20

2018/19

Number of shares entitled to dividends

630,495

632,986

632,557

(-Loss)/earnings per share

in CHF

- 3.63

4.28

11.36

Shareholders' equity per share

in CHF

106.26

89.55

99.42

Repayment of excess share premium, per share

in CHF

4.501

1.00

2.50

Dividend per share

in CHF

4.501

1.00

2.50

Total distribution per share

in CHF

9.001

2.00

5.00

1 Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 11 January 2022.

5 Annual Report 2020/21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
12:04aRealigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability
EQ
12/06SCHAFFNER : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Annual Report of 30.09.2021
PU
11/25Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays
RE
11/12Schaffner facilitates digital design
PU
11/02Schaffner Holding Ag Provides Financial Guidance for the 2020/21 Fiscal Year Ending 30 ..
CI
10/12SCHAFFNER : FN5420 - Schaffner Power Quality introduces a new...
PU
10/11SCHAFFNER : Investora 2021
PU
09/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk adults, workers,..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 1,63 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net Debt 2021 21,5 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 114x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 186 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 294,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG42.16%199
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.26.14%50 889
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-10.03%47 843
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.69.48%12 173
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.120.53%8 771
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD78.36%7 634