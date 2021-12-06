Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2021

Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors
54
and Executive Committee for fiscal year 2020/21
Benefits to former members of management
56
Related parties
56
Report of the statutory auditor on the
57
compensation report
Financial report
58
Consolidated financial statements of the
59
Schaffner Group
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
63
Report of the statutory auditor on the consolidated
85
financial statements
Company financial statements of Schaffner Holding AG
87
Notes to the company financial statements
88
Report of the statutory auditor on the company
96
financial statements
Addresses
98
Shaping Electrical Power
The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building-systems engineering or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers through its own development, production, service and application centers, with presence in Asia, Europe and North America.
At a glance
Order intake
Net sales
191.0
172.5
in CHF million
in CHF million
EBIT 1
18.2
10.6%
in CHF million
of net sales
1Operating EBIT (operating profit before goodwill recycling)
Net profit 2
- 2.3
- 1.3%
in CHF million
of net sales
2Net loss after goodwill recycling
Free cash flow
Equity ratio
15.3
56.3%
in CHF million
of total assets
Key financials
Group
In CHF '000
2020/21
2019/20
2018/19
Order intake
190,989
166,975
200,674
EMC division
131,780
95,371
104,348
Automotive division
38,496
31,519
39,439
Power Magnetics division
20,713
40,085
56,887
Net sales
172,479
171,736
197,387
EMC division
108,612
94,906
106,923
Automotive division
38,650
32,796
38,511
Power Magnetics division
25,217
44,034
51,952
Operating profit (EBIT) before goodwill recycling
18,220
4,670
9,803
In % of net sales
10.6
2.7
5.0
Goodwill recycling
- 14,898
-
-
Operating profit (EBIT)
3,322
4,670
9,803
In % of net sales
1.9
2.7
5.0
Net (-loss)/profit for the period
- 2,295
2,715
7,207
In % of net sales
- 1.3
1.6
3.6
Free cash flow
15,280
- 437
6,253
Total assets
119,950
128,119
141,879
Shareholders' equity
67,573
56,951
63,227
Equity ratio in %
56.3
44.5
44.5
Number of employees (headcount)
1,739
2,180
2,422
Continuing operations
2020/21
2019/20
2018/19
Order intake
170,276
126,890
143,787
Net sales
147,262
127,702
145,434
EBITDA
20,796
6,807
15,855
In % of net sales in continuing operations
14.1
5.3
10.9
Operating profit (EBIT)
16,079
2,116
12,563
In % of net sales in continuing operations
10.9
1.7
8.6
Share-based metrics
2020/21
2019/20
2018/19
Number of shares entitled to dividends
630,495
632,986
632,557
(-Loss)/earnings per share
in CHF
- 3.63
4.28
11.36
Shareholders' equity per share
in CHF
106.26
89.55
99.42
Repayment of excess share premium, per share
in CHF
4.501
1.00
2.50
Dividend per share
in CHF
4.501
1.00
2.50
Total distribution per share
in CHF
9.001
2.00
5.00
1 Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 11 January 2022.
