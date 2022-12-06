Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-05 am EST
285.00 CHF    0.00%
12:12aSchaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022
PU
12:12aSchaffner : Presentation of Financial Results 2021/22
PU
10/06Swiss pursues home-grown energy - reluctantly
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022

12/06/2022 | 12:12am EST
Annual Report 2021/22

Contents

Profile

4

At a glance

5

Key financials

6

Management report

To our shareholders

8

Business model and strategy

12

Divisions

14

Information for investors

18

Corporate governance

Basis of the corporate governance report

21

Governance-related events

21

in fiscal year 2021/22

Group structure and significant shareholders

22

Capital structure

25

Board of Directors

29

Executive Committee

38

Compensation, shareholdings and loans

41

Shareholders' participation rights

42

Change-of-control clauses and

45

takeover defenses

Auditors

45

Communication policy

47

Blackout periods for trading

48

Compensation report

Introduction

51

Guiding principles

51

Responsibility and procedures for

52

determining compensation

Compensation system for

53

the Board of Directors

Compensation system for

54

the Executive Committee

Compensation of the members of the

57

Board of Directors and Executive Committee

for fiscal year 2021/22

Benefits to former members of management

59

Related parties

59

Report of the statutory auditor on the

60

compensation report

Financial report

Consolidated financial statements of

62

the Schaffner Group

Notes to the consolidated

66

financial statements

Report of the statutory auditor on the

90

consolidated financial statements

Company financial statements of

94

Schaffner Holding AG

Notes to the company financial statements

96

Report of the statutory auditor on the

106

company financial statements

Addresses

108

3 Annual report 2021/22

Schaffner - MORE POWER TO YOU

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against inter­ ference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent electromagnetic interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with presence in Asia, Europe and North America.

4 Annual report 2021/22

At a glance

Order intake

Net sales

174.3

158.2

in CHF million

in CHF million

EBIT

15.4

9.7%

in CHF million

of net sales

Net profit

12.6

8.0%

in CHF million

of net sales

ROCE1

Equity ratio

24.4%

57.8%

1Return on capital employed.

of total assets

5 Annual report 2021/22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 10,1 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2022 17,3 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 180 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 733
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 285,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer & Head-Industrial Division
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG-5.94%191
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-23.17%39 901
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-18.53%34 713
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-19.12%9 067
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-35.50%5 116
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-8.01%4 525