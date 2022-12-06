Schaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022

Schaffner - MORE POWER TO YOU

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for high-potential industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems against inter­ ference from the electricity grid in industrial applications such as machinery and robotics, in medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent electromagnetic interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Schaffner Group serves its customers through its own engineering, manufacturing, sales and application centers, with presence in Asia, Europe and North America.