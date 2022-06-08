Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-08 am EDT
304.00 CHF   -0.65%
Schaffner : Capital Markets Day 2022

06/08/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schaffner - MORE POWER TO YOU Capital Markets Day 2022

Luterbach, June 9, 2022

Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Presenters

Urs Kaufmann

Chairman

Marc Aeschlimann

CEO

Christian Herren

CFO

Martin Lütenegger

Division Head Automotive

Beat Stauffer

Head R&D Industrial

Alessandro Amaducci

Head Filter Development Automotive

2 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Agenda

Schaffner Transformation

Schaffner Positioning

Schaffner Markets

Schaffner Strategy

Schaffner for Investors

Schaffner Innovations

3 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner's transformation to a focused and more profitable growing company

4 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner transformation (1/2)

2016

2022

Fuzzy strategy

Clear and consistent strategy

    • 3 Divisions and 1 Business Unit with partially no synergies and perspective
  • Complex organization with heavy overhead structure and many factories
    • Power Magnetics: Growth initiative, heavy losses, terrible delivery situation
      • turn around and divestment implemented
    • EMC: Cash cow, nicely profitable
      • new growth initiatives launched
    • Power Quality: Growth initiative, heavy losses
      • More focused and market oriented
    • Automotive: Non-strategic, nice profitability due to cut back investments
      • Build back pipeline and develop growth opportunity "e-mobility"

5 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group

    • Focus on EMC solutions for a sustainable and electrified society
  • One business for several attractive markets with a lean structure
    • Industrial
      • Growth initiatives: Robotics, EV Charging, Lighting, Distribution, Key Accounts
      • Innovation: Active EMI filters
    • Automotive
      • Build back pipeline
      • Grow with solutions for e-mobility
      • Innovation: Active EMI filters

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 20:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 13,4 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2022 19,8 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 192 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 733
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 306,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer & Head-Industrial Division
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG0.99%198
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.77%42 828
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-5.55%41 567
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.3.17%12 155
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-18.97%6 352
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-12.54%5 445