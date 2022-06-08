Schaffner : Capital Markets Day 2022
Schaffner - MORE POWER TO YOU Capital Markets Day 2022
Luterbach, June 9, 2022
Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group
Presenters
Urs Kaufmann
Chairman
Marc Aeschlimann
CEO
Christian Herren
CFO
Martin Lütenegger
Division Head Automotive
Beat Stauffer
Head R&D Industrial
Alessandro Amaducci
Head Filter Development Automotive
2 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group
Agenda
Schaffner Transformation
Schaffner Positioning
Schaffner Markets
Schaffner Strategy
Schaffner for Investors
Schaffner Innovations
3 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group
Schaffner's transformation to a focused and more profitable growing company
4 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group
Schaffner transformation (1/2)
2016
2022
▪ Fuzzy strategy
▪ Clear and consistent strategy
3 Divisions and 1 Business Unit with partially no synergies and perspective
Complex organization with heavy overhead structure and many factories
Power Magnetics: Growth initiative, heavy losses, terrible delivery situation
turn around and divestment implemented
EMC: Cash cow, nicely profitable
new growth initiatives launched
Power Quality: Growth initiative, heavy losses
More focused and market oriented
Automotive: Non-strategic, nice profitability due to cut back investments
Build back pipeline and develop growth opportunity "e-mobility"
5 Capital Markets Day 2022 | © Schaffner Group
Focus on EMC solutions for a sustainable and electrified society
One business for several attractive markets with a lean structure
Industrial
Growth initiatives: Robotics, EV Charging, Lighting, Distribution, Key Accounts
Innovation: Active EMI filters
Automotive
Build back pipeline
Grow with solutions for e-mobility
Innovation: Active EMI filters
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 20:11:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
168 M
172 M
172 M
Net income 2022
13,4 M
13,7 M
13,7 M
Net cash 2022
19,8 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,5x
Yield 2022
3,27%
Capitalization
192 M
197 M
197 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
0,91x
Nbr of Employees
1 733
Free-Float
65,0%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
306,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.