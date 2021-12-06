Schaffner : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21 12/06/2021 | 11:22pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate governance 2020/21 22 Annual Report 2019/20 Corporate governance Corporate governance 1 Basis of the corporate governance report This corporate governance report of Schaffner Holding AG ("the Company") describes the Schaffner Group's principles of leadership and control, based on the Directive on Information Relating to Corporate Governance (DCG) issued by the SIX Swiss Exchange. Unless indicated otherwise, the information in this report for fiscal year 2020/21 is as at 30 September 2021 or for the year then ended. This corporate governance report substantially follows the current guidelines and recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance issued by Economiesuisse, the Swiss business federation. The principles and rules of corporate governance are set out in the Articles of Association and the Organizational Regulations (German name: Organisationsreglement) of Schaffner Holding AG, which, like all of the Company's relevant corporate governance documents, can be found at: www.schaffner-ir.com/corporate-governance/articles-of-association-organizational-regulations/ 2 Governance-related events in fiscal year 2020/21 2.1 Resolutions of the most recent Annual General Meeting At the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Schaffner Holding AG on 12 January 2021, shareholders re-elected the existing Board members Philipp Buhofer, Urs Kaufmann and Gerhard Pegam as members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the conclusion of the next AGM. Andrea Tranel was elected as a new member of the Board for the term ending at the conclusion of the next AGM. The existing board member Georg Wechsler did not stand for re-election. Urs Kaufmann was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the conclusion of the next AGM and, together with Philipp Buhofer, was appointed as a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Shareholders at the 25th AGM also appointed the lawyer and notary Jean-Claude Cattin, based in the town of Grenchen, as the new independent proxy for a period of one fiscal year and re-elected BDO AG of Solothurn as the external auditors for fiscal year 2020/21. As well, the AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share entitled to dividends, and additionally the distribution of CHF 1.00 per share from the distributable share premium reserve. The AGM adopted the compensation report for fiscal year 2019/20 in a consultative vote. For the compensation of the Board of Directors, shareholders approved a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 500 thousand for the period to the 26th AGM, which will be held on 11 January 2022. For the compensation of the Executive Committee for fiscal year 2021/22, shareholders approved a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 3,500 thousand. The minutes of the 25th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG (in German only) can be accessed on the Schaffner Group's website under the "Annual General Meeting" tab found at: www.schaffner-ir.com/annual-general-meeting/archiv/ 2.2 Changes in Group structure The Schaffner Group sold the former Power Magnetics division with effect from 30 June 2021. Going forward, Schaffner is focusing its activities on the core competency of EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and for electro- mobility. As a consequence, the Schaffner Group has adjusted its management structure effective 1 October 2021: The existing "EMC" division has been renamed the "Industrial" division. It serves markets such as machinery and robotics, medical technology, building-systems engineering and electrical infrastructure. The EMC filter solutions business for electromobility and antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automobile industry will continue to operate as the Automotive division. 23 Annual Report 2020/21 Corporate governance 2.3 Changes on the Executive Committee in the year under review With the closing of the sale of the Power Magnetics division on 30 June 2021, Daniel Zeidler, until then Head of the Power Magnetics division, left the Executive Committee. Effective 1 October 2021, CEO Marc Aeschlimann, in addition to managing the Schaffner Group as a whole, will also directly lead the Industrial division. Guido Schlegelmilch, previously Head of the EMC division, is taking over the newly created strategic Products & Technologies unit, which provides the Industrial division with services encompassing research and development, innovation, technology and product management. As a result, he ceases to be a member of the Schaffner Group Executive Committee. 3 Group structure and significant shareholders 3.1 Group structure 3.1.1 Group operating structure The Schaffner Group has a divisional organizational structure, which until 30 June 2021 was made up of the three segments EMC, Automotive and Power Magnetics. Since the divestment of Power Magnetics, the divisions are the two segments EMC and Automotive. The reporting to the Executive Committee follows this structure. The chart below shows the Group's operating structure at 30 September 2021: Annual General Meeting Board of Directors Risk and Audit Committee, Nomination and Compensation Committee Executive Committee Group functions EMC division, Automotive division The Chief Executive Officer has responsibility for the operational management of the Schaffner Group. He is also the head of the Executive Committee, which is the top echelon of the Group's operational management. The management of the Schaffner Group is provided by the Board of Directors and (through the Board's delegation of authority) by the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Committee. The division of responsibilities between the Board, the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Committee is described in this corporate governance report from page 34 in section 5.6, from page 36 in section 5.7 and from page 37 in section 6. The Executive Committee had the following structure at 30 September 2021: Executive Committee Marc Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer Martin Lütenegger Executive Vice President Guido Schlegelmilch Executive Vice President More information about the Executive Committee is provided from page 37 in section 6 of this corporate governance report. 3.1.2 Listed companies The Schaffner Group maintains an international presence through a combination of its own subsidiaries and a network of independent distributors. The parent company of the Schaffner Group is Schaffner Holding AG, whose shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 24 Annual Report 2020/21 Corporate governance Schaffner Holding AG is the only Group company listed on a stock exchange. Schaffner Holding AG is a public limited company incorporated in Switzerland and has its registered office in Luterbach. At 30 September 2021, the share capital consisted of 635,940 ordinary registered shares with a total nominal value of CHF 20,668,050. Registered office 4542 Luterbach, Switzerland Listing exchange and regulatory standard SIX Swiss Exchange, Swiss Reporting Standard Swiss security number (Valor) 906209 ISIN CH 0 009 062 099 Ticker symbol SAHN Nominal value per share CHF 32.50 Key share data for Schaffner Holding AG is provided on page 20 of this annual report. 3.1.3 Non-listed Group companies The directly and indirectly held companies consolidated in the Group accounts of Schaffner Holding AG are shown on page 83 of this report in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. 3.2 Significant shareholders At 30 September 2021 there were 1,099 shareholders registered with voting rights in the share register of Schaffner Holding AG (prior year: 1,129). Of the total issued shares, 0.9% were held by Schaffner Holding AG, as treasury shares (prior year: 0.5%). At 30 September 2021, shares of unregistered owners amounted to 14.9% of the issued shares (prior year: 10.6%). According to the information available to the Board of Directors, the following shareholders held 3% or more of the share capital and voting rights of Schaffner Holding AG on the balance sheet date. Shareholder Equity interest Shareholder group BURU Holding AG¹ 24.3% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 10.4% J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds AG 9.8% Mirabaud - Equities Swiss Small and Mid 5.1% Matter Group AG² 3.0% Avalon Park Group Holding AG³ 3.0% Beneficial owners: Philipp Buhofer, Elisabeth Buhofer-Rubli, Martin Buhofer, Marc Buhofer, Annelies Häcki-Buhofer, Roger Lombard, Jörg Wolle. Beneficial owner: Thomas Matter. Beneficial owner: Beat Kähli. In connection with the disclosure obligations under stock exchange law for shareholders whose share of voting rights reaches, rises above or falls below certain thresholds, the following shareholders filed notifications with Schaffner Holding AG and SIX Swiss Exchange AG in fiscal year 2020/21. 22 September 2021 Mirabaud - Equities Swiss Small and Mid (beneficial owner: Mirabaud Asset Management (Europe) SA) Exceeded 5% of voting rights 1 July 2021 Avalon Park Group Holding AG (beneficial owner: Beat Kähli) Renaming of Kähli Holding AG to Avalon Park Group Holding 25 Annual Report 2020/21 Corporate governance Further information on significant shareholders is provided on page 94 in the notes to the company financial statements of Schaffner Holding AG. As well, a current list of significant shareholders is available on the website of the SIX Swiss Exchange at: www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html#/ 3.3 Cross-shareholdings There were no cross-shareholdings between Schaffner and other publicly traded companies. 4 Capital structure 4.1 Issued share capital Schaffner Holding AG has an issued share capital of CHF 20,668,050, consisting of 635,940 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 32.50 per share. The issued shares are fully paid. Each share carries one vote at the General Meeting. All shares not held by the Company or by one of its subsidiaries carry dividend and voting rights. 4.2 Authorized unissued capital 4.2.1 Authorized capital for equity-based compensation Schaffner Holding AG at 30 September 2021 did not have unissued authorized capital designated for use in equity compensation plans (such capital is referred to in German as "bedingtes Kapital"). 4.2.2 Other authorized capital Schaffner Holding AG at 30 September 2021 did not have other unissued authorized capital (i.e., authorized capital for purposes other than equity-based compensation; such other capital is known in German as "genehmigtes Kapital"). 4.3 Changes in equity in the last three fiscal years The Annual General Meeting on 15 January 2019 (for fiscal year 2017/18) passed a resolution to distribute CHF 6.50 per share (exempt from Swiss anticipatory tax) in the form of a repayment of excess share premium. For fiscal year 2018/19, the Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2020 passed a resolution to distribute a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share as well as a repayment (exempt from withholding tax) of excess share premium of CHF 2.50 per share. For fiscal year 2019/20, the Annual General Meeting on 12 January 2021 passed a resolution to distribute a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share as well as a repayment (exempt from withholding tax) of excess share premium of CHF 1.00 per share. The changes in share capital, in share premium, in retained earnings and in the other components of consolidated equity are presented in detail in the consolidated financial statements, on page 62 of this annual report 2020/21. The comparative information on changes in equity for the three prior years is found on page 63 of the consolidated financial statements in the annual report 2019/20, on page 58 of the annual report 2018/19 and page 60 of the annual report 2017/18. The past annual reports can be found on the website of the Schaffner Group at: www.schaffner-ir.com/reports/archiv/ 4.4 Shares and participation certificates 4.4.1 Shares The 635,940 issued shares of Schaffner Holding AG have a nominal value of CHF 32.50 per share. Each share carries one vote and is entitled to dividends. 26 Annual Report 2020/21 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:21:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG 12:04a Realigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability EQ 12/06 SCHAFFNER : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results PU 12/06 SCHAFFNER : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21 PU 12/06 SCHAFFNER : Annual Report of 30.09.2021 PU 11/25 Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays RE 11/12 Schaffner facilitates digital design PU 11/02 Schaffner Holding Ag Provides Financial Guidance for the 2020/21 Fiscal Year Ending 30 .. CI 10/12 SCHAFFNER : FN5420 - Schaffner Power Quality introduces a new... PU 10/11 SCHAFFNER : Investora 2021 PU 09/23 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk adults, workers,.. RE