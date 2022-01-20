Schaffner : FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads

As the internationally leading company in the field of electromagnetic compatibility we are pleased to announce the extension of an EMC-filter series:

FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads

Schaffner extends the connection options for the existing FN9262 filter series.



The FN9262 power entry module combines an IEC inlet, mains filter with very high filter attenuation based on nanocrystalline material selection and fuses in a small form factor. With this product line, you'll have rapid availability of a standard filter that complies with IEC/EN 60601-1.

The new wire lead option leads not only comes with a shorter housing dimension, it also requires less space on the application side. Fast-on connectors are obviously not necessary. Assembly time may even be reduced.

Features overview:

Rated currents up to 10 A

Integrated dual fuse holder

Optional reduced leakage current versions (A/B type)

Technical Data Sheet

FN9262 - PDF



Availability

On Stock

