Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaffner : FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads

01/20/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads

As the internationally leading company in the field of electromagnetic compatibility we are pleased to announce the extension of an EMC-filter series:

FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads

Schaffner extends the connection options for the existing FN9262 filter series.

[Link]

The FN9262 power entry module combines an IEC inlet, mains filter with very high filter attenuation based on nanocrystalline material selection and fuses in a small form factor. With this product line, you'll have rapid availability of a standard filter that complies with IEC/EN 60601-1.

The new wire lead option leads not only comes with a shorter housing dimension, it also requires less space on the application side. Fast-on connectors are obviously not necessary. Assembly time may even be reduced.

Features overview:

  • Rated currents up to 10 A
  • Integrated dual fuse holder
  • Optional reduced leakage current versions (A/B type)

Technical Data Sheet
FN9262 - PDF

Availability
On Stock

Luterbach, January 20, 2021

Felix Wedel
Product Marketing Manager
+41 32 681 67 17 (direct)
felix.wedel [at] schaffner.com

Schaffner EMV AG
4542 Luterbach
Switzerland
T +41 32 681 66 26
F +41 32 681 66 41
schaffner.com

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
08:41aSCHAFFNER : FN9262 - IEC inlet filter with wire leads
PU
01/13SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/13SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
01/11Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG approves all proposals
EQ
01/11Schaffner Holding AG Approves Ordinary Dividend, Payable on 17 January 2022
CI
2021COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns
RE
2021U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use
RE
2021U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use
RE
2021SCHAFFNER : FN2220 - EMC filter for EV fast charging
PU
2021Schaffner Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 158 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 12,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 5,54 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 206 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 739
Free-Float -
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 327,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG7.92%225
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-2.70%51 180
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-6.09%48 159
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.5.64%13 082
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-13.24%7 150
E INK HOLDINGS INC.5.96%6 601