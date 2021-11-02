Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/01 12:30:37 pm
288 CHF   +1.41%
01:02aSchaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability
DJ
10/12SCHAFFNER : FN5420 - Schaffner Power Quality introduces a new...
PU
10/11SCHAFFNER : Investora 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability

11/02/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning Schaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability 02-Nov-2021 / 06:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Luterbach, 2 November 2021 - The Schaffner Group saw a good second half of 2020/21 and is expected to exceed the targets communicated with the half-year results. For the full 2020/21 fiscal year ending 30 September 2021, Schaffner Group expects net sales of more than CHF 170 million and an EBIT margin above 10% (before goodwill recycling[1]). In addition, the Schaffner Group expects growth in order intake of over 30% in its continued business.

The Schaffner Group will report in detail on its business performance and financial results for fiscal 2020/21 on 7 December 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] In accordance with Swiss GAAP FER 30, Schaffner has in the past offset goodwill from acquisitions against equity. The accounting rules of Swiss GAAP FER require that, in the event of a disposal of a business unit, the related goodwill is recycled through the income statement. In this context, the sale of the Power Magnetics Division resulted in a one-off, non-cash expense of CHF 14.9 million for Schaffner as goodwill recycling. The Schaffner Group's equity will not be affected by the goodwill recycling.

Contact Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Thomas Balmer, +41 43 268 32 34 or +41 79 703 87 28 investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender 7 December 2021 Publication of annual results 2020/21 11 January 2022 26th Annual General Meeting

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaffner Holding AG 
              Nordstrasse 11e 
              4542 Luterbach 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 32 681 66 21 
E-mail:       christian.herren@schaffner.com 
Internet:     www.schaffner.com 
ISIN:         CH0009062099 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1245261 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1245261 02-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
01:02aSchaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability
DJ
10/12SCHAFFNER : FN5420 - Schaffner Power Quality introduces a new...
PU
10/11SCHAFFNER : Investora 2021
PU
09/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk adults, workers,..
RE
09/22U.S. FDA clears Pfizer COVID-19 booster for older and at-risk Americans
RE
09/14SCHAFFNER : FN2560 - Schaffner introduces new EMC filter range...
PU
09/07SCHAFFNER : aligns management structure with focused strategy
PU
09/07Schaffner aligns management structure with focused strategy
DJ
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Hilltop Holdings
MT
08/18SCHAFFNER : FN3271 - EMC filter for machinery and robotics
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2021 7,91 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
Net Debt 2021 18,0 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 182 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 288,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG39.22%196
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-7.52%48 535
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.24.83%47 748
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.31.97%9 217
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.91.03%6 797
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD50.35%6 381