02-Nov-2021 / 06:01 CET/CEST
Schaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Luterbach, 2 November 2021 - The Schaffner Group saw a good second half of 2020/21 and is expected to exceed the targets communicated with the half-year results. For the full 2020/21 fiscal year ending 30 September 2021, Schaffner Group expects net sales of more than CHF 170 million and an EBIT margin above 10% (before goodwill recycling[1]). In addition, the Schaffner Group expects growth in order intake of over 30% in its continued business.

The Schaffner Group will report in detail on its business performance and financial results for fiscal 2020/21 on 7 December 2021.

[1] In accordance with Swiss GAAP FER 30, Schaffner has in the past offset goodwill from acquisitions against equity. The accounting rules of Swiss GAAP FER require that, in the event of a disposal of a business unit, the related goodwill is recycled through the income statement. In this context, the sale of the Power Magnetics Division resulted in a one-off, non-cash expense of CHF 14.9 million for Schaffner as goodwill recycling. The Schaffner Group's equity will not be affected by the goodwill recycling.

Contact Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Thomas Balmer, +41 43 268 32 34 or +41 79 703 87 28 investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender 7 December 2021 Publication of annual results 2020/21 11 January 2022 26th Annual General Meeting

End of ad hoc announcement

Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 32 681 66 21
E-mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com

