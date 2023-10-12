Schaffner has extended its range of compact passive harmonic filters which increase energy efficiency and deliver the best cost performance ratio.
The new Ecosine Flex filter - the FN3446 400 V-480 V AC is for 50 Hz networks and the FN3458 400-480 V AC for 60Hz networks - has been designed to fulfil customer requirements by delivering increased benefits at a reduced cost. In comparison to its predecessor the FN3416 and FN3418, the new FN3446 and FN3458 models offer customers enhanced functionalities - including the option of a trap disconnect jumper (TDJ) and an IP00 version (in addition to the standard IP20 design) - to deliver an improved cost-performance ratio.
Delivering a power range from 4 kW to 200 kW, the Ecosine Flex bridges a gap between the company's existing Ecosine Economy Line (power range 4 kW to 160 kW) and its Ecosine Max which delivers between 250 kW and 500 kW. Offering superior useability at lower costs than previously available, the new filter represents a state-of-the-art optimal harmonic mitigation solution for non-linear 3-phase 6 pulse front-end converter where the industry-leading <5% THDi performance provided by the Ecosine Evo series is not required.
Whether used in such applications as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), water/wastewater treatment, fan and pump installations, factory automation or mission-critical processes, the new Ecosine Flex FN3446 / FN3458 has been meticulously designed to surpass stringent safety standards, including the UL Mark, specifically addressing the reduction of harmonics generated by variable frequency drives. Performance of the Ecosine Flex filters helps to meet compliance standards with EN 61000-3-12 or with IEEE-519 for Isc/IL <50 and many other power quality standards.
Other Key Features
- The filter helps to increase efficiency of the energy utilization
- Most compact design, plug and play
- Best cost-performance ratio
