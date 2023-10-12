Schaffner Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the development and production of solutions which ensure operation of electronic systems. It comprises three divisions: electromagnetic compatibility (EMC); Power Magnetics (PM), and automotive (AM). The EMC division develops and manufactures standard and custom components that protect power electronic equipment from line interference, as well as power quality filters for the stability of power grids. The Power Magnetics division develops and manufactures chokes that ensure for the power electronic devices and systems, as well as customized high-performance transformers. The AM division develops and manufactures components for convenience and safety features in cars, as well as for the drive trains of hybrid and electric vehicles. On March 31, 2014, the Company acquired Transformer Engineering LLC (Trenco), Magnetics Technologies LLC and Transformer Real Estate LLC, the United States.

Sector Industrials