Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-05 am EST
285.00 CHF    0.00%
12:12aSchaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022
PU
12:12aSchaffner : Presentation of Financial Results 2021/22
PU
10/06Swiss pursues home-grown energy - reluctantly
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaffner : Presentation of Financial Results 2021/22

12/06/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation of the 2021/22 Financial Results

Marc Aeschlimann CEO / Christian Herren CFO

BPR December 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Caution regarding «forward-looking» statements

The financial data as well as the other information presented herein constitute selected information.

The information in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation and may not be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell shares of Schaffner Holding AG.

This information or any copy thereof may not be sent or taken to or distributed in any jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution is unlawful.

This document may contain certain "forward-looking" statements. By their nature, "forward-looking" statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such

"forward-looking" statements.

Schaffner Group is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligations to) update or alter its "forward-looking" statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2 BPR December 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Agenda

1.

Business Review

Marc Aeschlimann

2.

Financials

Christian Herren

3.

Outlook

Marc Aeschlimann

4.

Q&A

Marc Aeschlimann

3 BPR December 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner with successful business year in demanding environment

Order Intake

Net Sales

in CHF million

in CHF million

174.3 158.2

EBIT

EBIT Margin

in CHF million

% of net sales

15.4

9.7%

ROCE

Equity Ratio

% of capital employed

% of balance sheet

24.4%

57.8%

  • Challenging and intense, but successful fiscal year for Schaffner
  • Continued very strong demand in all Industrial markets
  • Lockdown in China delayed deliveries for two months
  • Supply chain bottlenecks, price spikes in freight rates and raw materials impacted profitability
  • Able to largely pass cost increases to customers during the fiscal year
  • Challenges mastered thanks to extraordinary efforts and commitment of the whole Schaffner team
  • Further strengthened equity base
  • Proposed dividend of CHF 9 per share

4 BPR December 2022 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner Group: Strong profitability improvement in 2nd half of fiscal year

in CHF m

H1

H2

FY

*FY

∆ in %

Continued strong order intake through whole

2021/22

2021/22

2021/22

2020/21

business year

Order intake

90.9

83.3

174.3

170.3

2.3%

Substantially increased manufacturing capacities to

Net sales

78.9

79.3

158.2

147.3

7.4%

fulfill demand

Increased net sales in 2nd half despite two months

EBIT

7.1

8.3

15.4

16.1

-4.2%

lockdown in China

EBIT margin

9.0%

10.5%

9.7%

10.9%

n.a.

Net sales growth target for fiscal year reached with

Net result

5.2

7.4

12.6

**-2.3

n.a.

7.4% (10.5% in lc.)

* Continuing operations w/o Power Magnetics

Profitability slightly impacted by cost increase and

** after goodwill recycling of CHF 14.9m

China lockdown

EBIT margin within mid-term range in 2nd half

5 BPR December 2022 | © Schaffner Group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
12:12aSchaffner : Annual Report of 30.09.2022
PU
12:12aSchaffner : Presentation of Financial Results 2021/22
PU
10/06Swiss pursues home-grown energy - reluctantly
RE
10/06Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
RE
09/13Bucher Industries to Appoint Schaffner Chairman to Same Role in 2024
MT
08/31Explainer-Updated COVID vaccines are coming in the U.S. Should you get one?
RE
08/29Schaffner Chairman to Step Down; Successor Proposed
MT
08/29Markus Heusser proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors and successo..
EQ
08/29Schaffner Holding AG Announces Urs Kaufmann Decides Not to Stand for Re-Election as Cha..
CI
08/15Schaffner Expects to Miss FY22 EBIT Margin Guidance Due to China COVID-19 Lockdowns
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 10,1 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2022 17,3 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 180 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 733
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 285,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer & Head-Industrial Division
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG-5.94%191
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-23.17%39 901
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-18.53%34 713
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-19.12%9 067
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-35.50%5 116
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-8.01%4 525