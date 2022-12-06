Schaffner : Presentation of Financial Results 2021/22

Caution regarding «forward-looking» statements
The financial data as well as the other information presented herein constitute selected information.
The information in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation and may not be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell shares of Schaffner Holding AG.
This information or any copy thereof may not be sent or taken to or distributed in any jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution is unlawful.
This document may contain certain "forward-looking" statements. By their nature, "forward-looking" statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such
"forward-looking" statements.
Schaffner Group is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligations to) update or alter its "forward-looking" statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Schaffner Group: Strong profitability improvement in 2nd half of fiscal year
|
in CHF m
|
H1
|
H2
|
|
FY
|
*FY
|
∆ in %
|
▪ Continued strong order intake through whole
|
|
2021/22
|
2021/22
|
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
|
business year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
90.9
|
83.3
|
|
174.3
|
170.3
|
2.3%
|
▪ Substantially increased manufacturing capacities to
|
Net sales
|
78.9
|
79.3
|
|
158.2
|
147.3
|
7.4%
|
fulfill demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪ Increased net sales in 2nd half despite two months
|
EBIT
|
7.1
|
8.3
|
|
15.4
|
16.1
|
-4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lockdown in China
|
EBIT margin
|
9.0%
|
10.5%
|
|
9.7%
|
10.9%
|
n.a.
|
|
▪ Net sales growth target for fiscal year reached with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result
|
5.2
|
7.4
|
|
12.6
|
**-2.3
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4% (10.5% in lc.)
|
* Continuing operations w/o Power Magnetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪ Profitability slightly impacted by cost increase and
|
** after goodwill recycling of CHF 14.9m
|
|
|
China lockdown
▪ EBIT margin within mid-term range in 2nd half
