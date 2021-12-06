Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schaffner Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/06 11:31:41 am
294 CHF   +1.73%
12:04aRealigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability
EQ
12/06SCHAFFNER : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaffner : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results

12/06/2021 | 11:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schaffner Group

Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results

7 December 2021 | © Schaffner Group

Caution regarding "forward-looking" statements

The financial data as well as the other information presented herein constitute selected information.

The information in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation and may not be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell shares of Schaffner Holding AG.

This information or any copy thereof may not be sent or taken to or distributed in any jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution is unlawful.

This document may contain certain "forward-looking" statements. By their nature, "forward-looking" statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements.

Schaffner Group is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligations to) update or alter its "forward-looking" statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2 7 December 2021 | © Schaffner Group

Agenda

Business Review

Marc Aeschlimann

Financials

Christian Herren

Strategy & Outlook

Marc Aeschlimann

Q&A

3 7 December 2021 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner with successful and transformative FY 2020/21

Order Intake

Net Sales

in CHF million

in CHF million

191.0 172.5

EBIT1

EBIT1 Margin

in CHF million

% of net sales

18.2

10.6%

Free Cashflow

Equity Ratio

in CHF million

% of balance sheet

15.3

56.3%

1 Operating EBIT before goodwill recycling.

  • Strategic and transformative step with divestment of Power Magnetics division
  • Schaffner focusing on core business EMC-filter solutions / magnetic components and thus on most attractive growth markets with superior margin profile
  • Continued business with good demand in all markets
  • Only limited impact of Covid pandemic, mainly in logistics
  • Revenue level kept despite Power Magnetics divestment; strong increase in profitability
  • Strong free cashflow and net cash position
  • Strengthened equity base
  • Proposed dividend of CHF 9 per share; payout ratio is 45% of net result

4 7 December 2021 | © Schaffner Group

Schaffner Group: Strong increase in profitability

in CHF m

2020/21

2019/20

∆ in %

Order intake

191.0

167.0

5.6%

Net sales

172.5

171.7

0.5%

Operating EBIT1

18.2

4.7

287.2%

EBIT margin

10.6%

2.7%

-

Goodwill recycling

-14.9

-

-

EBIT

3.3

4.7

-29.8%

Net result

-2.3

2.7

1 Operating EBIT before goodwill recycling.

  • Net sales on prior year level although Power Magnetics is only included for nine months
  • Good demand in all markets led to increase in order intake and order backlog
  • All Schaffner facilities always operational during Covid-19 crisis
  • Improved margin profile reflected in operating EBIT margin of 10.6%
  • Reported EBIT of CHF 3.3 m despite one-off,non-cash goodwill recycling of CHF 14.9 m from Power Magnetics sale required by Swiss GAAP FER accounting standard

5 7 December 2021 | © Schaffner Group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
12:04aRealigned Schaffner significantly improves profitability
EQ
12/06SCHAFFNER : Presentation of the 2020/21 Financial Results
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Corporate Governance Report 2020/21
PU
12/06SCHAFFNER : Annual Report of 30.09.2021
PU
11/25Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays
RE
11/12Schaffner facilitates digital design
PU
11/02Schaffner Holding Ag Provides Financial Guidance for the 2020/21 Fiscal Year Ending 30 ..
CI
10/12SCHAFFNER : FN5420 - Schaffner Power Quality introduces a new...
PU
10/11SCHAFFNER : Investora 2021
PU
09/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk adults, workers,..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 1,63 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net Debt 2021 21,5 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 114x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 186 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 294,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG42.16%199
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.26.14%50 889
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-10.03%47 843
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.69.48%12 173
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.120.53%8 771
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD78.36%7 634