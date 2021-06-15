Log in
    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/15 03:19:33 am
271 CHF   -0.73%
SCHAFFNER  : EMI Components and Filters
PU
SCHAFFNER  : Webinar EMC for industrial and machine equipment
PU
SCHAFFNER  : Suppress Emissions and Enhance Immunity
PU
Schaffner : EMI Components and Filters

06/15/2021 | 03:14am EDT
EMI Components and Filters has the tools you need to mitigate EMI and reach compliance, across any application or standards.

This resource includes:

Hundreds of options for components such as PCB and IEC inlet filters, line reactors and harmonic filters, feedthrough components, chokes, and more

Product selection charts and detailed overviews of what each component offers

Information on our specialized services in engineering, measurement, and customized product development

tent here…

https://products.schaffner.com/emi-components-and-quality-filters-en

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 7,91 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
Net Debt 2021 18,0 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 173 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 68,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG33.82%192
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-9.54%49 044
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.13.24%44 911
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.28.65%9 305
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.10.44%6 094
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.3.45%5 203