Schaffner : Suppress Emissions and Enhance Immunity

EMI filters have become an invaluable tool to ensure electronic products pass electromagnetic compliance (EMC) testing allowing a product to be introduced to market.

EMI filters can be designed into a product during the early design and prototyping phase, which is an optimal time to account for product dimensions prior to manufacturing. Nevertheless, for many product design engineers, the benefits of an EMI filter are discovered as a result of EMC issues encountered during testing.

EMI filters can suppress conducted emissions, radiated emissions and enhance the products immunity. The following article provides insight and tips on when and how to best employ EMI filters in both the design and trouble shooting phases of product development. The article will also illuminate how EMI filters positively influence EMI emissions and susceptibility/immunity performance.

Review how in this whitepaper. It covers:

Tips on Using EMI Filters in the Design Phase of Product Development

When to Use EMI Filters in the Troubleshooting Phase of Product Development

How EMI Filters Impact EMI Emissions Evaluated in EMC Testing

How EMI Filters Impact EMI Susceptibility/Immunity Evaluated in EMC Testing

EMI suppression filters are highly versatile EMI mitigation devices. While they may be intended and specified for the suppression of conducted emissions, they can also be utilized for mitigating and enhancing a devices immunity. Valuable in both the design and troubleshooting phases of product development, various EMI filter designs can be incorporated into a device at the board level, assembly level, or even as an aftermarket retrofit. Lastly, EMI filters may even be customized by a manufacturer to serve the unique needs of a wide range of applications, and are often the last hope for product designers struggling to meet EMC testing requirements and reduce the noise from interfering equipment.

https://products.schaffner.com/suppress-emissions-and-enhance-immunity-with-emi-filtering-en