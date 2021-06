This webinar is intended to provide an overview of a newly introduced filter selection guide.

Different environments according to the IEC 61800 standard are discussed.

Furthermore, the topic of leakage currents in complex systems will be discussed in the webinar.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:13:05 UTC.