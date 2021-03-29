Log in
Schaffner : expects significant improvement in profitability

03/29/2021 | 12:04am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Schaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability

29-March-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This information can be downloaded from the following link:
Media release (PDF)

Media Release

Luterbach, Switzerland, 29 March 2021 - Building on the strong position in its core markets, the Schaffner Group recorded a positive performance in fiscal 2020/21, which began on 1 October 2020. Schaffner took advantage of the recovery in the automotive sector, driven primarily by strong growth in e-mobility, to successfully implement the automotive projects won in the previous year and thus gain further market share in e-mobility. Supported by its leading role in EMC, Schaffner benefited from the resurgence of industrial markets and a steady increase in order intake. Only the railway and energy supply sectors continued to be characterized by cautious investment behavior.

By focusing its product portfolio on higher-margin applications, higher capacity utilization and the full effects of the structural adjustments initiated in the previous year, Schaffner will be able to significantly improve profitability. The Schaffner Group expects sales for the first half of 2020/21 to be in line with the prior-year period and the EBIT margin to be around 7.5%.

The Schaffner Group will report on its business performance and financial results for the first half of 2020/21 on 6 May 2021.  

Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com

Financial Calender

6 May 2021

7 December 2021

11 January 2022

Publication of half-year results 2020/21

Publication of annual results 2019/20

26th Annual General Meeting

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 32 681 66 21
E-mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com
ISIN: CH0009062099
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179148

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1179148  29-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179148&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
12:04aSCHAFFNER  : expects significant improvement in profitability
EQ
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2021 7,91 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
Net Debt 2021 18,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 144 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 227,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Gerhard Pegam Independent Non-Executive Director
Philipp Buhofer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG11.27%150
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.68%52 632
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.6.34%44 465
YAGEO CORPORATION7.92%10 138
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-2.23%6 646
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.11.27%6 216
