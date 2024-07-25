Jul 25, 2024 Tom Larkin At Schaffner, producing quality EMI filters is much more than a sideline, it is our singular focus. A maker of door controls was sourcing its EMI filters from a competitor that has since discontinued the products. The customer returned to Schaffner for reliable monthly deliveries and big cost savings.

Opportunity Knocks… Again A leading automatic door control manufacturer used to procure EMI filters from Schaffner but changed vendors about three years ago. It entered into a contract with a competitor that sold EMI filters but was better known for its resistor technology. Recently, the manufacturer received some bad news about its supplier. The vendor announced it would no longer be supplying EMI filters as they had been discontinued. This came at an inopportune time, when the OEM was developing a new automated product for market. The project required substantial filtering to prevent conducted emissions interference and still needed to gain final compliance approval.

Singular Focus hile many electronic parts suppliers deliver a wide variety of solutions - some of them being filters - Schaffner specializes in filter technology. Schaffner has advanced EMC technology over the course of 60 years of design and development. And it's not planning on going away any time soon. Tom Larkin, Application Manager of Key Accounts at Schaffner, was able to pinpoint the right component, suggesting the FN2090-3-06 as the filter of choice for the new application. The FN2090-3-06, a 3A EMI filter with fast-ons, is commonly used in modern buildings to improve sustainability and energy efficiency and was ideal for the low-energy door opener. To sweeten the deal, Larkin proposed special pricing to the distributor. The total package opened the door to a new long-term agreement.

Approved for Production In the end, with Schaffner's filter integrated into the door control device, the company achieved a successful conducted emissions test. The new product was approved to go to market. And Schaffner won yet another round of competitor cross-reference. Production levels are high - its once and future customer will require 400-500 filters per month. Perhaps it is time to perform your own competitor comparison. If you are looking for effective EMI mitigation, reliable supply lines, or a saving in procurement costs, you should check in with your friends at Schaffner. It is worth a second look. MORE POWER TO YOU!