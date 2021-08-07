Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaltbau Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle

08/07/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer 
Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle 
07-Aug-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle 
Munich, August 7, 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] (the "Company"), and Voltage BidCo GmbH, a 
wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle" or the "investor"), today signed an investment 
agreement to create a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth and investment strategy of Schaltbau. In 
this context, the investor has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") 
for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau. 
In the investment agreement, Schaltbau and Carlyle agreed on the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Executive Board 
of Schaltbau has agreed to support the Offer, as it is considered to be in the best interest of the Company, its 
shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders, subject to the review of the published offer document and 
its fiduciary duties. 
In the investment agreement, Carlyle gave assurance to support Schaltbau's long-term growth and investment strategy, 
and to preserve the existing structure and sites of the Schaltbau Group, including its workforce. Carlyle would also 
welcome the current Executive Board members to continue their role in the company. 
Carlyle intends to offer a cash consideration of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau share. This represents a premium of 32% to the 
current share price (closing price of XETRA trading system as of 6 August 2021) and a premium of 44% to the 
volume-weighted average share price during the three months before announcement of the offer. 
Carlyle has informed Schaltbau that they have already secured irrevocable undertakings from several existing major 
shareholders of the company, together representing approx. 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau on a fully 
diluted basis, which have committed to tender their existing shares into the Offer and to also accept the Offer for all 
converted shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by Schaltbau and currently held 
by them. 
Within two weeks after the publication of the offer document, Schaltbau's Executive Board and Supervisory Board will 
issue a reasoned opinion in accordance with their statutory duties and provide further details on the contents of the 
investment agreement. The reasoned opinion will be published on Schaltbau's website under https:// 
ir.schaltbaugroup.com. 
The final terms and conditions will be set out in the offer document, which is subject to permission by the German 
Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin"). 
+++ end of the announcement +++ 
Contact 
Investor Relations 
Schaltbau Holding AG 
Hollerithstraße 5 
81829 München 
T +49 89 93005-209 
investor@schaltbau.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
07-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Schaltbau Holding AG 
              Hollerithstraße 5 
              81829 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 - 93005 - 209 
Fax:          +49 89 - 93005 - 398 
E-mail:       investor@schaltbau.de 
Internet:     www.schaltbaugroup.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NBTL2 
WKN:          A2NBTL 
Indices:      Prime Standard 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224796 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224796 07-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2021 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG -1.58% 40.55 Delayed Quote.36.07%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.44% 47.8 Delayed Quote.52.04%
All news about SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
05:10aSCHALTBAU : enters into investment agreement with Carlyle to support long-term g..
EQ
05:10aPRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carly..
DJ
05:09aPRESS RELEASE : Carlyle announces intention to launch voluntary public takeover ..
DJ
05:07aDGAP-ADHOC : Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle
DJ
04:46aDGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Volta..
DJ
08/05SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Newly structured Syndicated Credit Agreement includes ESG..
EQ
08/05PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Newly structured Syndicated Credit Agreeme..
DJ
07/29SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik
EQ
07/29PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik
DJ
07/29SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Half-year results 2021 underpin profitable growth path
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 530 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2021 15,7 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 30,4 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 389 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 910
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 41,20 €
Average target price 37,19 €
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Brandes Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Munz Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Michel Rambaud-Measson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG36.07%457
ATLAS COPCO AB41.87%80 315
FANUC CORPORATION-1.38%43 950
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.59%38 746
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.46%35 080
SANDVIK AB10.48%32 413