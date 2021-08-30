Log in
    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
DGAP-DD : Schaltbau Holding AG english

08/30/2021 | 01:54am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.08.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Jürgen 
 
 Last name(s):  Brandes 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Schaltbau Holding AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 52990099LIMD4VYT3175 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NBTL2 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 29.00 EUR      29000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 29.00 EUR     29000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-29; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaltbau Holding AG 
              Hollerithstraße 5 
              81829 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.schaltbaugroup.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69987 30.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 01:53 ET (05:53 GMT)

