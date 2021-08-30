DGAP-DD : Schaltbau Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.08.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Brandes 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Schaltbau Holding AG b) LEI 52990099LIMD4VYT3175 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 29.00 EUR 29000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 29.00 EUR 29000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-29; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Schaltbau Holding AG Hollerithstraße 5 81829 Munich Germany Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69987 30.08.2021

