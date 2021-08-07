Log in
    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
DGAP-WpÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

08/07/2021 | 04:46am EDT
DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Takeover Offer 
Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH 
2021-08-07 / 10:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by 
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement of the decision to make a 
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) 
pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the 
German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act 
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) 
Bidder: 
Voltage BidCo GmbH 
Promenadeplatz 8 
80333 Munich 
Germany 
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131 
Target: 
Schaltbau Holding AG 
Hollerithstraße 5 
81829 Munich 
Germany 
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668 
WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2 
On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The 
Carlyle Group, decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the 
shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the 
Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the 
Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). 
The Offer will be subject to merger control and foreign investment control clearances, and other customary conditions. 
The Bidder has concluded irrevocable undertakings with certain shareholders of the Company, under which such 
shareholders have committed to accept the Offer for all Schaltbau Shares which are held by them and to also accept the 
Offer for all Schaltbau Shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by the Company 
which are held by them. Overall, such irrevocable undertakings relate to an aggregate 69% of the Company's share 
capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis. The irrevocable undertakings qualify as "instruments" within the 
meaning of Section 38 German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG). 
Today, the Bidder entered into an investment agreement with the Company regarding the principal terms and conditions of 
the Offer as well as the mutual intentions and understandings with regard to the future collaboration. 
The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding English translation thereof) and other 
information relating to the Offer will be published on the internet at www.voltage-offer.com. 
Important Notice 
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The 
Offer itself as well as its terms and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out in the 
offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für 
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has permitted the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in 
the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the 
Offer upon their availability since they will contain important information. 
The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions 
of securities laws of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the 
Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in 
accordance with such laws. 
Munich, 7 August 2021 
Voltage BidCo GmbH 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-07 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Listed:       Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, 
              Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224356 2021-08-07 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224356&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 530 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2021 15,7 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 30,4 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 389 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 910
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 41,20 €
Average target price 37,19 €
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Brandes Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Munz Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Michel Rambaud-Measson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG36.07%457
ATLAS COPCO AB41.87%80 315
FANUC CORPORATION-1.38%43 950
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.59%38 746
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.46%35 080
SANDVIK AB10.48%32 413