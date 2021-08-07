DGAP-WpÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH 2021-08-07 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH Promenadeplatz 8 80333 Munich Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131 Target: Schaltbau Holding AG Hollerithstraße 5 81829 Munich Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668 WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2 On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The Carlyle Group, decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). The Offer will be subject to merger control and foreign investment control clearances, and other customary conditions. The Bidder has concluded irrevocable undertakings with certain shareholders of the Company, under which such shareholders have committed to accept the Offer for all Schaltbau Shares which are held by them and to also accept the Offer for all Schaltbau Shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by the Company which are held by them. Overall, such irrevocable undertakings relate to an aggregate 69% of the Company's share capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis. The irrevocable undertakings qualify as "instruments" within the meaning of Section 38 German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG). Today, the Bidder entered into an investment agreement with the Company regarding the principal terms and conditions of the Offer as well as the mutual intentions and understandings with regard to the future collaboration. The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding English translation thereof) and other information relating to the Offer will be published on the internet at www.voltage-offer.com. Important Notice This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out in the offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has permitted the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the Offer upon their availability since they will contain important information. The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. Munich, 7 August 2021 Voltage BidCo GmbH ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-07 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP News Service -------------

