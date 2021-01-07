PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board 2021-01-07 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board* *- *Dr Jürgen Brandes assumes new role as CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG, replacing Dr Albrecht Köhler as planned with effect from 1 January 2021 - Dr Brandes takes over leadership with a wealth of experience in Schaltbau's technologies and markets - With its restructuring phase and strategic repositioning completed, the Schaltbau Group continues to rigorously pursue its chosen path of growth - Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Hans Fechner and successor Dr Brandes thank Dr Albrecht Köhler for his outstanding achievements *Munich, 7 January 2021 - Dr Jürgen Brandes, a successful and highly experienced manager and engineer, took up the position of CEO on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] with effect from 1 January 2021. He will systematically continue pursuing the strategy of profitable growth in all four operating segments, Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS, with an even stronger focus on boosting operational performance and making economical use of resources.* "We will continue to successfully tread the path of growth with great discipline. Furthermore, I intend to place an even stronger focus on the operational capabilities of the individual Group subsidiaries and ensure that the available resources are deployed in the most economical manner possible," Dr Brandes stated upon taking up his new position as CEO. "Together with the entire staff of Schaltbau Holding AG, I greatly look forward to shaping the future of the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, thereby safeguarding jobs both in Germany and worldwide in the long term. Our four business units are all extremely well positioned in their various markets." For over 30 years, Dr Brandes has successfully worked in various fields of electrical engineering for industrial applications and also as a manager and engineer in the rail sector. "Since taking up my role as CEO in early 2018, we have succeeded in transforming Schaltbau Holding AG into a highly committed corporate group with a clear strategic focus on the future and excellent opportunities for profitable growth," Dr Köhler added. "These changes have laid the foundations for a successful future and sustainable growth in corporate value. I therefore wish the entire Executive Board, and particularly Dr Brandes, resounding success for their future undertakings." "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish Dr Brandes all the best for his upcoming term of office as CEO and would like to thank Dr Köhler for his extraordinary efforts during a difficult period of leadership," added Dr Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "The Schaltbau Group is now ideally positioned to take on the challenges of the future." All four operating subsidiaries of Schaltbau Holding AG are pursuing a specific growth strategy - based on demand-driven innovation, broad internationalisation and an immense effort to bolster their respective service capabilities. In addition to building on the strong market position of Pintsch GmbH as the entire rail sector undergoes digital transformation, another key aim is to extend Schaltbau GmbH's existing technological edge to include new applications in the fields of industry and electric mobility. The continuous improvement of the operating performance of the individual companies and the economical use of resources are critical success factors for the profitable growth of the Schaltbau Group. About the Schaltbau Group Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new mobility, new energy and new industry. To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com Contact: Dr. Kai Holtmann Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Schaltbau Holding AG Hollerithstrasse 5 81829 Munich Germany P +49 89 93005-209 investor@schaltbau.de 2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 