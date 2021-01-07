Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

01/07/2021 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board 
 
2021-01-07 / 10:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board* 
 
*- *Dr Jürgen Brandes assumes new role as CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG, 
replacing Dr Albrecht Köhler as planned with effect from 1 January 2021 
 
- Dr Brandes takes over leadership with a wealth of experience in 
Schaltbau's technologies and markets 
 
- With its restructuring phase and strategic repositioning completed, the 
Schaltbau Group continues to rigorously pursue its chosen path of growth 
 
- Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Hans Fechner and successor Dr Brandes thank 
Dr Albrecht Köhler for his outstanding achievements 
 
*Munich, 7 January 2021 - Dr Jürgen Brandes, a successful and highly 
experienced manager and engineer, took up the position of CEO on the 
Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] with effect 
from 1 January 2021. He will systematically continue pursuing the strategy 
of profitable growth in all four operating segments, Schaltbau, Bode, 
Pintsch and SBRS, with an even stronger focus on boosting operational 
performance and making economical use of resources.* 
 
"We will continue to successfully tread the path of growth with great 
discipline. Furthermore, I intend to place an even stronger focus on the 
operational capabilities of the individual Group subsidiaries and ensure 
that the available resources are deployed in the most economical manner 
possible," Dr Brandes stated upon taking up his new position as CEO. 
"Together with the entire staff of Schaltbau Holding AG, I greatly look 
forward to shaping the future of the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, 
thereby safeguarding jobs both in Germany and worldwide in the long term. 
Our four business units are all extremely well positioned in their various 
markets." For over 30 years, Dr Brandes has successfully worked in various 
fields of electrical engineering for industrial applications and also as a 
manager and engineer in the rail sector. 
 
"Since taking up my role as CEO in early 2018, we have succeeded in 
transforming Schaltbau Holding AG into a highly committed corporate group 
with a clear strategic focus on the future and excellent opportunities for 
profitable growth," Dr Köhler added. "These changes have laid the 
foundations for a successful future and sustainable growth in corporate 
value. I therefore wish the entire Executive Board, and particularly Dr 
Brandes, resounding success for their future undertakings." 
 
"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish Dr Brandes all the best 
for his upcoming term of office as CEO and would like to thank Dr Köhler for 
his extraordinary efforts during a difficult period of leadership," added Dr 
Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "The Schaltbau Group is now 
ideally positioned to take on the challenges of the future." 
 
All four operating subsidiaries of Schaltbau Holding AG are pursuing a 
specific growth strategy - based on demand-driven innovation, broad 
internationalisation and an immense effort to bolster their respective 
service capabilities. 
 
In addition to building on the strong market position of Pintsch GmbH as the 
entire rail sector undergoes digital transformation, another key aim is to 
extend Schaltbau GmbH's existing technological edge to include new 
applications in the fields of industry and electric mobility. The continuous 
improvement of the operating performance of the individual companies and the 
economical use of resources are critical success factors for the profitable 
growth of the Schaltbau Group. 
 
About the Schaltbau Group 
Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard 
segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. 
With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 
employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and 
components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods 
industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, 
Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies 
and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail 
infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few 
specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a 
driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new 
mobility, new energy and new industry. 
To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: 
https://schaltbaugroup.com 
 
Contact: 
Dr. Kai Holtmann 
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Schaltbau Holding AG 
Hollerithstrasse 5 
81829 Munich 
Germany 
P +49 89 93005-209 
investor@schaltbau.de 
 
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Schaltbau Holding AG 
             Hollerithstraße 5 
             81829 Munich 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 89 - 93005 - 209 
Fax:         +49 89 - 93005 - 398 
E-mail:      investor@schaltbau.de 
Internet:    www.schaltbaugroup.de 
ISIN:        DE000A2NBTL2 
WKN:         A2NBTL 
Indices:     Prime Standard 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; 
             Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, 
             Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158937 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158937 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

All news about SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
04:31aPRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board
DJ
04:31aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Change of leadership in Executive Board
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Pintsch GmbH awarded initial order for digital interlocki..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch GmbH awarded initial order for dig..
DJ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant i..
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Munz as new Chief Fina..
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU : with stable business performance in the first 9 months - revenue for..
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Subsidiary Bode reduces number of managing directors to a..
EQ
2020SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SBRS makes high-performance charging solutions available ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 493 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2020 8,85 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 108 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 282 M 346 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 943
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,48 €
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jürgen Brandes Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG7.05%346
ATLAS COPCO AB3.40%61 891
FANUC CORPORATION0.75%47 425
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.10%35 036
SANDVIK AB0.35%30 900
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.72%27 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ