    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Voltage BidCo GmbH: Notification of intention to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Schaltbau Holding AG

08/09/2021 | 01:34am EDT
DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Voltage BidCo GmbH: Notification of intention to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with 
Schaltbau Holding AG 
2021-08-09 / 07:33 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Voltage BidCo GmbH 
Munich, Germany 
Notification of intention to conclude a domination and 
profit and loss transfer agreement with Schaltbau Holding AG 
On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group, 
published its decision, pursuant to Sec. 10 para. 1 of the German Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz 
- WpÜG), to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for 
the acquisition of all no-par value registered shares of the Company (the "Schaltbau Shares") against a cash 
consideration of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). The Offer will not contain a minimum acceptance 
threshold. 
The Bidder has concluded irrevocable undertakings with certain shareholders of the Company, under which such 
shareholders have committed to accept the Offer for all Schaltbau Shares which are held by them and to also accept the 
Offer for all converted shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by Schaltbau 
which are held by them. Overall, such irrevocable undertakings relate to an aggregate 69 % of the Company's share 
capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis. Therefore, the Bidder is certain in its assumption that, following 
the closing of the Offer, it will have the required voting power to resolve upon the approval of a domination and 
profit and loss transfer agreement in an extraordinary general meeting of the Company which shall take place within six 
months. 
Against this background, the Bidder hereby announces its intention to conclude a domination and profit and loss 
transfer agreement within the meaning of Sec. 291 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) 
between the Company as dominated entity and the Bidder as dominating entity immediately after the closing of the Offer 
and to approve the conclusion of such domination and profit and loss transfer agreement in an extraordinary general 
meeting of the Company. Today, the Bidder informed the Company of such intention and asked the Company to enter into 
negotiations on the conclusion of such domination and profit and loss transfer agreement already now. 
Munich, 9 August 2021 
Voltage BidCo GmbH 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1224813 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:33 ET (05:33 GMT)

