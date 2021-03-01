Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG

03/01/2021 | 10:05am EST
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG 
2021-03-01 / 16:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG 
Munich, 1 March 2021 - Effective 1 March 2021, Mr. Steffen Munz began his work as CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG - in 
accordance with his appointment by the Supervisory Board on 6 November 2020. 
As a result, Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz resumed his dormant supervisory board mandate. 
"I am very pleased to be able to help shape the next phase of corporate development as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)," 
comments Steffen Munz, CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "In addition to its stable core business in the rail sector, 
Schaltbau is excellently positioned in terms of technology to be able to exploit the growth potential in the attractive 
future markets for New Energy, New Industry and e-Mobility. Improving financial performance has the highest priority." 
"With Dr Jürgen Brandes, Steffen Munz and Volker Kregelin, the board is now optimally positioned for a new, demanding 
and growth-oriented phase of corporate development", said Dr.- Ing. Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 
the Company. "I wish Mr Munz every success in his new role at Schaltbau. 
At the same time, I would like to thank Prof. Grenz for his interim work on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG 
since 1 September 2020 and Dr Pferdmenges for his interim work on the Supervisory Board during this time." 
"In addition, I take the return of Prof. Grenz to the committee as an opportunity to thank all members of the 
Supervisory Board for the excellent cooperation in the last - not easy - restructuring years", added Dr Fechner. 
"Schaltbau is now ideally positioned for the future!" 
About the Schaltbau Group 
Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche 
Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, 
Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology 
and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies 
develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail 
infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the 
Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new mobility, new 
energy and new industry. 
To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com 
 
Contact: 
Dr. Kai Holtmann 
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Schaltbau Holding AG 
Hollerithstrasse 5 
81829 Munich 
Germany 
P +49 89 93005-209 
investor@schaltbau.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Schaltbau Holding AG 
              Hollerithstraße 5 
              81829 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 - 93005 - 209 
Fax:          +49 89 - 93005 - 398 
E-mail:       investor@schaltbau.de 
Internet:     www.schaltbaugroup.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NBTL2 
WKN:          A2NBTL 
Indices:      Prime Standard 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1172082 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172082 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 10:04 ET (15:04 GMT)

