SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

01/07/2021 | 04:31am EST
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

07.01.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

- Dr Jürgen Brandes assumes new role as CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG, replacing Dr Albrecht Köhler as planned with effect from 1 January 2021

- Dr Brandes takes over leadership with a wealth of experience in Schaltbau's technologies and markets

- With its restructuring phase and strategic repositioning completed, the Schaltbau Group continues to rigorously pursue its chosen path of growth

- Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Hans Fechner and successor Dr Brandes thank Dr Albrecht Köhler for his outstanding achievements

Munich, 7 January 2021 - Dr Jürgen Brandes, a successful and highly experienced manager and engineer, took up the position of CEO on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] with effect from 1 January 2021. He will systematically continue pursuing the strategy of profitable growth in all four operating segments, Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS, with an even stronger focus on boosting operational performance and making economical use of resources.

"We will continue to successfully tread the path of growth with great discipline. Furthermore, I intend to place an even stronger focus on the operational capabilities of the individual Group subsidiaries and ensure that the available resources are deployed in the most economical manner possible," Dr Brandes stated upon taking up his new position as CEO. "Together with the entire staff of Schaltbau Holding AG, I greatly look forward to shaping the future of the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, thereby safeguarding jobs both in Germany and worldwide in the long term. Our four business units are all extremely well positioned in their various markets." For over 30 years, Dr Brandes has successfully worked in various fields of electrical engineering for industrial applications and also as a manager and engineer in the rail sector.

"Since taking up my role as CEO in early 2018, we have succeeded in transforming Schaltbau Holding AG into a highly committed corporate group with a clear strategic focus on the future and excellent opportunities for profitable growth," Dr Köhler added. "These changes have laid the foundations for a successful future and sustainable growth in corporate value. I therefore wish the entire Executive Board, and particularly Dr Brandes, resounding success for their future undertakings."

"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish Dr Brandes all the best for his upcoming term of office as CEO and would like to thank Dr Köhler for his extraordinary efforts during a difficult period of leadership," added Dr Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "The Schaltbau Group is now ideally positioned to take on the challenges of the future."

All four operating subsidiaries of Schaltbau Holding AG are pursuing a specific growth strategy - based on demand-driven innovation, broad internationalisation and an immense effort to bolster their respective service capabilities.

In addition to building on the strong market position of Pintsch GmbH as the entire rail sector undergoes digital transformation, another key aim is to extend Schaltbau GmbH's existing technological edge to include new applications in the fields of industry and electric mobility. The continuous improvement of the operating performance of the individual companies and the economical use of resources are critical success factors for the profitable growth of the Schaltbau Group.


About the Schaltbau Group
Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new mobility, new energy and new industry.
To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com

 

Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany
P +49 89 93005-209
investor@schaltbau.de

07.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 398
E-mail: investor@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2
WKN: A2NBTL
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1158937  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 493 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2020 8,85 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 108 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 282 M 346 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 943
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,48 €
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jürgen Brandes Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG7.05%346
ATLAS COPCO AB3.40%61 891
FANUC CORPORATION0.75%47 425
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.10%35 036
SANDVIK AB0.35%30 900
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.72%27 259
