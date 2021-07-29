Log in
    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik

07/29/2021 | 09:38am BST
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik

29.07.2021 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik

- Pintsch adds innovative point machine technology specialist to portfolio
- Additional growth potential for point components on international markets
- Schaltbau Holding reinforces core Rail business with selective tuck-in acquisitions


Munich / Dinslaken, 29 July 2021 - Pintsch GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2], has signed a share purchase agreement with the point machine specialist WOLBER Antriebstechnik GmbH, based in Velbert, Germany. In 2020, WOLBER generated revenue in the low single-digit million range and has expert knowledge in the field of innovative point machine technology. With this move, the product portfolio of Pintsch GmbH for railway control and safety technology will now be complemented with an additional key component that can be used in interlocking systems. As part of its acquisition strategy, the Schaltbau Group is looking to make selective small-scale tuck-in acquisitions to broaden its existing portfolio in the Rail sector with a view to bolstering its market position in its core business. The transaction is due to be completed in August 2021. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the transaction.

"Strengthening our core Rail business is a key element of our Strategy 2023," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The acquisition of WOLBER is a good example of how we want to meaningfully supplement our portfolio of products and services with innovative components and services supplied by smaller companies that have so far tended to operate at national level."

Growth potential through international marketing

WOLBER Antriebstechnik GmbH is a supplier of components for railway signalling technology and point machine systems as well as one of the leading refurbishment specialists for point machines in Germany. The internationally positioned sales team at Pintsch GmbH will help unlock growth potential by marketing components made by WOLBER on a global basis, particularly the newly developed, innovative point machine system.

About the Schaltbau Group
Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rail infrastructure, rolling stock, passenger and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as New Energy / New Industry and E-Mobility.
To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com

Contact

Investor Relations
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
T +49 89 93005-209
investor@schaltbau.de


29.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 398
E-mail: investor@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2
WKN: A2NBTL
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222619  29.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
