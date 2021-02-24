Log in
Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaltbau Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.02.2021 / 21:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html

24.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1170753  24.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
