Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html

