Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/18/2021 | 03:39am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaltbau Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-10-18 / 09:38 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html

2021-10-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaltbau Holding AG 
              Hollerithstraße 5 
              81829 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.schaltbaugroup.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1241330 2021-10-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)

