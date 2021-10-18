DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaltbau Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-10-18 / 09:38 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021 Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-10-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1241330 2021-10-18
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241330&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 18, 2021 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)