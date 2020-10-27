Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

With reference to the notification pursuant to section 27a (1) WpHG (Securities Trading Act) (old version) dated 6 November 2017 and the voting rights notifications pursuant to sections 33, 34 WpHG of

1. Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL, Leudelange, Luxembourg, (together 'Luxempart');

2. Hans-Jakob Zimmermann, Essen, and Dr Johannes Zimmermann, Düsseldorf;

3. Elrena GmbH, Basel, Switzerland; and

4. Stichting Administratiekantoor Monolith and Monolith Duitsland B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (together 'Monolith')

The parties listed under Nos. 1 to 3 informed us of the following on 26 October 2020, pursuant to section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG:

On 6 November 2017, the parties mentioned under Nos. 1 to 4 entered into an agreement to act in concert and, in particular, to jointly exercise voting rights from their shares in Schaltbau Holding AG ('AiC Agreement').

The withdrawal of Monolith from the AiC Agreement as of 16 October 2020 has prompted the remaining parties of the consortium to specify the objectives pursued with their participation as well as to update the notification dated 6 November 2017, published by Schaltbau Holding AG on 7 November 2017, as follows:

(a) The investment continues to serve the implementation of strategic objectives and generate trading profits.

(b) The notifying parties do not exclude the possibility of acquiring further voting rights, depending on market and company developments.

c) The notifying parties generally aim to support the Company in filling positions on the Company's boards through their influence and to continue to strengthen the Supervisory Board in the long term with the aim of promoting an active entrepreneurial approach, particularly in view of the Supervisory Board elections due next year.

d) The notifying parties continue to endeavour to influence the capital structure of the Company, in particular the ratio of equity and borrowings as well as the dividend policy. In particular, the notifying parties intend to work towards a sustained significant improvement in the issuer's capital efficiency in terms of value-oriented corporate management.