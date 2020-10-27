Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG
Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.10.2020 / 15:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With reference to the notification pursuant to section 27a (1) WpHG (Securities Trading Act) (old version) dated 6 November 2017 and the voting rights notifications pursuant to sections 33, 34 WpHG of

1. Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL, Leudelange, Luxembourg, (together 'Luxempart');

2. Hans-Jakob Zimmermann, Essen, and Dr Johannes Zimmermann, Düsseldorf;

3. Elrena GmbH, Basel, Switzerland; and

4. Stichting Administratiekantoor Monolith and Monolith Duitsland B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (together 'Monolith')

The parties listed under Nos. 1 to 3 informed us of the following on 26 October 2020, pursuant to section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG:

On 6 November 2017, the parties mentioned under Nos. 1 to 4 entered into an agreement to act in concert and, in particular, to jointly exercise voting rights from their shares in Schaltbau Holding AG ('AiC Agreement').

The withdrawal of Monolith from the AiC Agreement as of 16 October 2020 has prompted the remaining parties of the consortium to specify the objectives pursued with their participation as well as to update the notification dated 6 November 2017, published by Schaltbau Holding AG on 7 November 2017, as follows:

(a) The investment continues to serve the implementation of strategic objectives and generate trading profits.

(b) The notifying parties do not exclude the possibility of acquiring further voting rights, depending on market and company developments.

c) The notifying parties generally aim to support the Company in filling positions on the Company's boards through their influence and to continue to strengthen the Supervisory Board in the long term with the aim of promoting an active entrepreneurial approach, particularly in view of the Supervisory Board elections due next year.

d) The notifying parties continue to endeavour to influence the capital structure of the Company, in particular the ratio of equity and borrowings as well as the dividend policy. In particular, the notifying parties intend to work towards a sustained significant improvement in the issuer's capital efficiency in terms of value-oriented corporate management.


27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143365  27.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
10:20aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
09/17SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Subsidiary Bode reduces number of managing directors to a..
EQ
09/15SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SBRS makes high-performance charging solutions available ..
EQ
08/31SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Plant expansion of the Polish RAWAG Group company secures..
EQ
08/17SCHALTBAU : Change in the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG
EQ
07/30SCHALTBAU : closes first half-year with slight sales increase and stable profita..
EQ
07/22SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Bavaria's Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger vi..
EQ
06/22SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million
EQ
05/15SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
04/29SCHALTBAU : reports stable first-quarter sales and earnings burden from COVID 19..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 490 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2020 8,27 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 210 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 915
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,48 €
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Köhler Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG-30.29%248
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%52 976
FANUC CORPORATION6.15%39 473
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.27%28 172
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.4.30%27 603
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED67.11%25 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group