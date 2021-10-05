Log in
Schaltbau Holding AG english

10/05/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 17:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Volker 
 
 Last name(s):  Kregelin 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Schaltbau Holding AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 52990099LIMD4VYT3175 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NBTL2 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Sale of shares as a result of the acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by Voltage BidCo GmbH 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 53.50 EUR      42907.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 53.50 EUR     42907.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaltbau Holding AG 
              Hollerithstraße 5 
              81829 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.schaltbaugroup.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70450 05.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

