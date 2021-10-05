Schaltbau Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 17:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Kregelin
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Schaltbau Holding AG
b) LEI
52990099LIMD4VYT3175
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares as a result of the acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by Voltage BidCo GmbH
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.50 EUR 42907.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.50 EUR 42907.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
70450 05.10.2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238509&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 05, 2021 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)