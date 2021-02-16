Log in
Adevinta's Proposed Acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group: Update from the UK Competition & Markets Authority

02/16/2021
Adevinta and eBay now have the opportunity to propose potential remedies to avoid the transaction being referred to further investigation. Adevinta and eBay are confident in finding a suitable resolution with the CMA.

Adevinta and eBay will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the CMA's competition concerns before the deadline of 23 February 2021. The CMA will then have five working days to consider whether to accept the solutions, or to refer the deal to an in-depth investigation. Further updates will be provided following this decision.

Schibsted's acquisition of eBay Classifieds' Danish businesses, DBA.dk and Bilbasen.dk, will be completed once the transaction between eBay and Adevinta has been closed.

Schibsted remains supportive of the proposed transaction and looks forward to closing.

Contacts

Adevinta:
Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications, Adevinta
+33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com / press@adevinta.com

Schibsted:
Atle Lessum
Head of Group Communications
+47 415 05 645
atle.lessum@schibsted.com

Jann-Boje Meinecke
Head of Investor Relations
+47 941 00 835
jbm@schibsted.com

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
