Shares in the Company and the accompanying right to vote

The Company has a share capital of NOK 119 481 624, divided into 102 962 278 A-shares and 136 000 970 B-shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.50.

At the Company's General Meeting each A-share provides 10 votes and each B-share provides 1 vote. In accordance with Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association, no shareholder may own or vote at the General Meeting in respect of more than 30% of the shares.

Shares that are owned or acquired by: a) the shareholder's spouse, under-age children or persons with whom the shareholder shares a common household, b) companies in which the shareholder has the influence stated in section 1-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, c) companies within the same group as the shareholder and d) any party with which the shareholder has a binding collaboration regarding the exercise of the shareholder rights are regarded as equivalent to the shareholder's own shares. As at the date of this notice, the Company owned 5 450 116 of its own shares (2 423 946 A shares and 3 026 170 B shares), equal to approximately 2.3% of its share capital, for which the company cannot exercise any voting rights.

Shareholders' rights

Shareholders may not demand that new issues be put on the agenda after the deadline for doing so has expired; see section 5-11, second sentence of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

A shareholder is entitled to propose resolutions regarding the issues which the General Meeting is invited to discuss.

A shareholder may demand that, at the General Meeting, directors and the general manager provide available information on matters that may influence assessment of:

1. Issues that have been submitted to the shareholders for a decision.

2. The Company's financial position, including the operations of other companies in which the

Company participates and other issues which the General Meeting will discuss, unless the information requested cannot be provided without causing undue harm to the Company.

If information must be obtained, so that no answer can be given at the Extraordinary General Meeting, a written reply shall be prepared within two weeks after the Extraordinary General Meeting. This reply shall be made available to the shareholders at the Company's office and sent to all the shareholders who have requested such information. If the reply must be regarded as significantly important for assessing factors mentioned in the previous paragraph, the reply shall be sent to all the shareholders with a known address.

Digital Meeting

In accordance with section 1-5 a. of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Act, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held only as a digital meeting. Please see Appendix 1 for information on how