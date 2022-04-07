Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/07 05:39:10 am EDT
203.20 NOK   +1.09%
05:13aSCHIBSTED : Future Report 2022 – afterwork in Trondheim
PU
04/06Baillie Gifford - Schibsted ASA - Notification of Interest
AQ
04/06SCHIBSTED : increases investment in Tørn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schibsted : Future Report 2022 – afterwork in Trondheim

04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With us is a team of inspiring speakers from all around the Schibsted organisation. Amongst them, you will find Christopher Robert Fieldhouse Pearsell-Ross who uses foresight, futures and speculative design to explore emerging technologies and social trends within Schibsted's Tech Experiments team. At Digs he will present his team's latest findings as to the much-discussed metaverse. Be prepared for key tech insights!

Zuzanna Zyglado has been part of one of Schibsted's most exciting futurist projects called "Horizon," in collaboration with the Future Today Institute. She'll walk us through how Schibsted works as a company to meet future trends and world scenarios - such as the metaverse.

Leading us through the afternoon is Lisa Løvoll, previously a trainee at Schibsted, now one of our Strategic project managers in the Data & Technology team.

Don't miss our afterwork to discuss inspiring tech trends and takes on the future!

You can sign up on our Facebook or LinkedIn events, and read the Schibsted Future Report 2022 right here.

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
05:13aSCHIBSTED : Future Report 2022 – afterwork in Trondheim
PU
04/06Baillie Gifford - Schibsted ASA - Notification of Interest
AQ
04/06SCHIBSTED : increases investment in Tørn
PU
04/03SCHIBSTED : Aftenposten won the SKUP award and VG and Bergens Tidende won diplomas
PU
04/01Schibsted's Chairman to Depart in May
MT
04/01SCHIBSTED : Ole Jacob Sunde does not seek reelection as Schibsted Board Chair
PU
04/01Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Ole Jacob Sunde does not seek reelection as Schibsted Board..
AQ
03/31SCHIBSTED : acquires Denmark's largest online marketplace for skilled trades
PU
03/31SCHIBSTED ASA (OB : SCHA) acquired 3Byggetilbud.Dk A/S.
CI
03/31BLOMMENHOLM INDUSTRIER AS ACQUIRED A : SCHA) for NOK 56.5 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHIBSTED ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 649 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
Net income 2021 31 986 M 3 646 M 3 646 M
Net Debt 2021 6 141 M 700 M 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,92x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 43 797 M 4 992 M 4 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 201,00 NOK
Average target price 344,57 NOK
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA-40.90%4 992
INFORMA PLC18.35%11 657
PEARSON PLC26.39%7 642
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.02%3 872
KADOKAWA CORPORATION6.77%3 596
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%3 322