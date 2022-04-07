Schibsted : Future Report 2022 – afterwork in Trondheim

With us is a team of inspiring speakers from all around the Schibsted organisation. Amongst them, you will find Christopher Robert Fieldhouse Pearsell-Ross who uses foresight, futures and speculative design to explore emerging technologies and social trends within Schibsted's Tech Experiments team. At Digs he will present his team's latest findings as to the much-discussed metaverse. Be prepared for key tech insights!

Zuzanna Zyglado has been part of one of Schibsted's most exciting futurist projects called "Horizon," in collaboration with the Future Today Institute. She'll walk us through how Schibsted works as a company to meet future trends and world scenarios - such as the metaverse.

Leading us through the afternoon is Lisa Løvoll, previously a trainee at Schibsted, now one of our Strategic project managers in the Data & Technology team.

Don't miss our afterwork to discuss inspiring tech trends and takes on the future!

read the Schibsted Future Report 2022 right here.